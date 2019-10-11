A history of selling out the Kurds, people with 'no friends but the mountains'

As the skies over northeastern Syria blackened with smoke this week, as Turkish warplanes swooped down and gunfire and shelling resumed in what had briefly been an oasis of relative peace in the region, the world recognized what 36 million Kurds already knew: They had been betrayed, not for the first time, by their putative allies. In this case, the United States.

Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces. (Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP) More

It has been a constant theme in the history of the Kurds, an ethnic group indigenous to parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. The quest for their own country where they could freely speak their own language, a right denied them for most of the 20th century, has come to define the Kurds, along with the broken promises of world powers that are happy to enlist the tough mountain people to fight their battles, but in the end find a reason to cut a deal with the national governments that have standing armies — and oil.

At the end of the Gulf War, after an Iraqi Kurdish uprising against Saddam Hussein was brutally suppressed, hundreds of thousands fled into the mountains bordering Turkey, where they were held in a makeshift refugee camp. (Photo: Roger Hutchings/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) More

It was a decision by President Trump on Sunday, after he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but without consulting either the Pentagon or the State Department, that paved the way for the latest betrayal. In withdrawing a token force of American troops from an area of northeastern Syria, Trump opened the door for Erdogan’s “Operation Peace Spring” to create a 300-mile “safe zone” — safe for Turkey, that is — along the Syrian border and rid it of what Erdogan described as a Kurdish “terror army.”

That army was the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, which had borne the brunt of the war to destroy the Islamic State group’s caliphate, a prime goal of American policy and an achievement Trump frequently claims as a personal victory. Critics, including many Republicans, denounced the move as both a moral and political debacle, a betrayal of allies who had fought alongside American troops, a humanitarian disaster in the making, and an opening for ISIS to regroup in the growing power vacuum.

A resolution in the United Nations Security Council condemning the Turkish invasion, supported by most European nations, was opposed by the United States — and Russia.

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on a rooftop overlooking Baghouz, Syria, in March, after the SDF declared the area free of Islamic State militants after months of fighting. (Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/AP) More

As Timothy Noah wrote in 2003 for Slate, after Kurdish fighters helped the U.S. topple Saddam Hussein in the expectation of finally winning an independent Kurdistan, “For Kurds, getting screwed is a tradition.”

The history of betrayal, and of enmity with Turkey, begins a century ago with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who created the modern Turkish state out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire. For millennia, Kurds — traditionally farmers and herders skilled in carpet weaving, copper working and fighting on horseback (like the Kurdish warrior hero Saladin) — lived in the contiguous mountain regions of what today are Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran. Estimated to be some 36 million strong, most of whom are Sunni Muslim, they’re united by their Kurdish language — similar to Farsi in Iran — and a hope for their own country, an idea first officially dangled in the country-building era following World War I.