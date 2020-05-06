A tale of two parks: Enjoying the sun in wealthy Manhattan, social distancing under police scrutiny in the Bronx

Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to city parks all over the five boroughs last weekend to enjoy sunny spring weather and temperatures in the 70s. While still in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, many city residents went out to exercise, meet friends or get together with family members who have been in lockdown for weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio even praised New Yorkers for practicing proper social distancing outdoors. “The big story here is what New Yorkers have done right,” he said Sunday. “The vast majority of New Yorkers have really risen to the challenge.”

But not all parts of the city were enjoying the respite equally. In contrast to Central Park in Manhattan, Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and Domino Park along the East River in hip Williamsburg, parks in the Bronx were less occupied. Blogger Ed García Conde, who runs the Instagram page Welcome2TheBronx, posted an image of a police van patrolling St. Mary’s Park in the South Bronx on May 2, the cops inside ensuring that visitors were adhering to social distancing. “This is the largest park in the South Bronx and is generally full,” Conde wrote on the photo’s caption. “But it was relatively empty yesterday despite the warm weather.”

This image was in stark contrast to a viral image Conde also took on May 2, showing Christopher Street Pier, on the edge of Greenwich Village, packed with New Yorkers enjoying the sun, in close proximity without masks. No officers were in sight, according to Conde. In another image Conde took at the same park on May 3, an officer is calmly passing out face masks to visitors.

Blogger Ed García Conde, who runs the Instagram page Welcome2TheBronx, captured contrasting park photos on May 2 that show differences in how the NYPD is enforcing social distancing. At left is a packed Christopher Street Pier, located on the edge of Greenwich Village, with no police in sight. The other shows a police van patrolling St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx, the borough’s largest park. (Ed García Conde/Yahoo News) More

“I guess in the police force’s eyes, people of color need to be policed,” Conde said in an interview with Yahoo News. “We need to be told what to do.”

It seems like two different cities: residents of affluent and mostly white neighborhoods enjoying the warm weather and receiving masks from friendly officers, while police cars patrol parks in the mostly Latino and black Bronx communities, an implied warning to residents not to enjoy the warm weather too much.

“To me it was very disturbing,” Conde said. “It’s glaring. Just the audacity, the privilege that these people were exhibiting on the pier when almost 20,000 people have died in New York City from this alone. We are the epicenter. But then it doesn’t surprise me because, you know, between Manhattan and the Bronx, we know this is a tale of two cities.”

Last week, there was an uproar after de Blasio broke up crowds gathering in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for a rabbi’s funeral and threatened arrests. He called out “the Jewish community,” and religious leaders accused him of anti-Semitism for his comments. He later apologized for his hurtful rhetoric, but maintained that he had “no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we’re going to deal with it very, very aggressively.”

Specific NYPD social distancing enforcement rules for the general public have not been announced. De Blasio’s office did not return Yahoo News’ request for comment. Yahoo also reached out to the NYPD for comment on policing differences, and it issued this statement: “We are absolutely committed to being as transparent as possible. [We] would anticipate releasing quite a bit of information detailed down to the precinct level, possibly even [down to] different parks.”