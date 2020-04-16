Public health expert calls for 'no-cost' coronavirus testing and treatment to end racial disparities

The story of coronavirus in the U.S. shows discrepancies by geography, age, sex and other factors, but one stands out above all: that black Americans are infected with the virus and die from it at disproportionately higher rates than any other group in the country. National coronavirus data based on race from the White House has been sparse to nonexistent, but information released by states and local municipalities has shown how drastic the disparity is in particular regions of the country.

A Washington Post report last week found that majority-black counties have three times the rate of infections and almost six times the rate of deaths as majority-white counties.

In Michigan, black Americans account for 14 percent of the population, but make up 40 percent of the coronavirus deaths. In Milwaukee, black Americans make up 26 percent of the county, but make up more than 80 percent of its deaths. In Chicago, black residents account for 72 percent of coronavirus deaths, despite making up just 29 percent of the city’s population, according to NPR.

In North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, black Americans comprise about 33 percent of the residents, but account for almost 44 percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases, as of March 30.

Maryland's Department of Health released a report April 9 that found black residents make up 52 percent of coronavirus-related deaths, even though they only account for 31 percent of the state's population. Gov. Larry Hogan has made a practice of publishing race and ethnicity data about COVID-19.

“The disparity among African-Americans is very disturbing,” Hogan, a Republican, said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday. “It’s where we’re directing all the resources.”

Customers practice social distancing while waiting to buy seafood at Schaefer Seafood in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 11, 2020.

Black Americans have a history of being affected by national health crises in a catastrophic way. They are less likely to be insured and to be able to afford testing, but they are more likely to have underlying medical conditions. Decades of economic, environmental and political disadvantages have caused black Americans to be at higher risk of chronic conditions.

It’s these hard truths that Sen. Kamala Harris wrote about Thursday in a piece for Elle magazine. “Pre-existing conditions combined with having high-exposure jobs and inadequate health care is leading to the deadly consequences we are seeing across the country,” Harris wrote. “The United States has the chance, during this National Minority Health Month, to right historical wrongs.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently said that his own health problems, including lifelong asthma, represent a “legacy of growing up poor and black in America.”

“People of color are more likely to live in densely packed areas and in multigenerational housing situations, which create higher risk for spread of a highly contagious disease like COVID-19,” Adams said at the April 9 White House briefing.

Blacks’ historical mistrust of the U.S. government, grounded in such infamous episodes as the Tuskegee study, compounds these issues. In 1932, the U.S. Public Health Service recruited 600 poor black men for a study in which they were denied treatment for sexually transmitted disease so researchers could track their progress. The program was exposed and ended in 1972, but it wasn’t until 1997 that then-President Bill Clinton formally apologized for it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s foremost infectious disease expert, has joined health experts in pointing to chronic health conditions as a reason for higher coronavirus mortality among black Americans. Last week, Dr. Fauci said the racial divide reminds him of a similar pattern he observed during the height of the AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately affected African-American men. Fauci was a critical part of the response to that crisis.