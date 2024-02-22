AG Ken Paxton stumps for Dustin Burrows challenger Wade Cowan as part of payback tour

When Wade Cowan launched his campaign for Texas House District 83 last fall, fewer than 20 people showed up at a south Lubbock restaurant to hear why he decided to challenge incumbent state Rep. Dustin Burrows. But at a campaign event Tuesday evening, two of Texas' highest-ranking statewide officials gave Cowan their blessing as dozens gathered to hear.

Texas House of Representatives candidate Wade Cowan listens as Attorney General Ken Paxton campaigns for him at an event Wednesday evening at the FiberMax Center for Discovery in Lubbock.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller both offered their endorsement of Cowan at the event, which was held at the FiberMax Center for Discovery.

Paxton has been on a revenge tour of sorts in recent months, seeking to oust incumbent Republican House members who voted to impeach him amid corruption allegations last spring. Among those who voted in favor of Paxton's impeachment is Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who many consider to be one of the most powerful people in the Texas House.

Burrows is seeking his fifth term in office, representing parts of Lubbock County and Borden, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, Lynn, Mitchell, Scurry and Terry counties.

Along with Burrows, who is chairman of the House Calendars Committee, HD 84 Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock, and HD 88 Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, voted to impeach Paxton. The AG has endorsed neither.

During his remarks Tuesday, Paxton characterized Burrows as a "dishonest, very bright schemer" who advances Democratic agendas.

"He's one of the smartest guys I've ever seen," Paxton said. "But what this guy does with his smarts is not good.

"Can you please get rid of this guy?"

Paxton portrayed himself as a victim of a Republican establishment that worked in secret attempting to oust him, likening himself to the biblical character Joseph.

An Avalanche-Journal reporter asked Burrows Tuesday morning if he had any comment on the embattled attorney general's visit and endorsement of his challenger. He simply responded: "I'm not going to dignify the undignified."

Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows, speaking at a campaign launch for him and Tepper in November. Abbott has been backing candidates who support his school choice agenda, and both Burrows and Tepper voted in favor of education savings accounts last year.

Miller echoed Paxton's sentiments about Burrows and touted Cowan's agriculture background. Cowan is a former president of the American Soybean Association and the owner of Brownfield Seed and Delinting.

"(Cowan) knows his way around. He's not a newbie. He's been fighting this fight for a long time for farmers," Miller said.

Cowan told the A-J that despite Paxton's alleged corruption and personal legal troubles — he's set to be tried for felony securities fraud in April — he's proud to have earned the attorney general's endorsement.

"I kind of understand how he feels about having the deck stacked against him, because that's kind of how I feel when you look at the party apparatus and the lobbying apparatus. The deck's kind of stacked," Cowan said. "It's a guy that was probably unjustly railroaded, and I feel for that."

Cowan said he feels his campaign has gathered "tremendous momentum" as early voting is underway.

"We've always had momentum outside of Lubbock; we've always had momentum in the rural areas and a great base there. It feels like it's finally taken hold in the city," Cowan said.

