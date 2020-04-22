Air Force lacks testing kits for nuclear crews, says chief

The Air Force’s top officer said Wednesday that his service does not yet have enough COVID-19 testing kits to test all of his highest priority personnel, including nuclear missile and bomber crews.

However, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told reporters that the service had been able to keep the nuclear crews and other high-priority forces free of COVID-19 by using social distancing and scrupulous cleaning regimens.

Along with remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who briefed reporters later on Wednesday, Goldfein’s comments indicated that the military is preparing for a long fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In particular, there appears to be a growing acknowledgement among senior military leaders that the virus will return on a seasonal basis. “We are all talking about it,” Goldfein said. “Until we have a vaccine, we’re going to be living with this virus, and the potential for it to come back in some cyclical way is likely,” he said, adding that “all the projections are no vaccine for upwards of a year.”

“It is the job of the military to prepare for worst-case scenarios,” Hyten said. “We will take the lessons learned from this outbreak [and] we will plan for something worse to happen in the fall,” while hoping that in the meantime vaccines or therapeutic drugs become available, he added.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, Steve Helber/AP) More

Because of the nationwide shortage of test kits, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has directed each military service to divide its forces into four tiers, with tier one being the highest priority for tests when they become available, and tier four being the lowest priority, Goldfein and the other senior officials announced Wednesday. Goldfein listed the nuclear force, the Air National Guard crews who are on alert to defend the homeland, and the service’s airlift crews as among the Air Force’s highest priority forces. In addition, he said, airmen in the Space Force (a separate service under the Department of the Air Force) who maintain the military’s Global Positioning System satellites are also part of the top tier.

While acknowledging an “urgency” to expand testing, especially as he lacked the kits to test even his highest-priority forces, Goldfein said that national priorities such as nursing homes had to come first. “I would not want to take tests away from that top national priority for my younger and healthier force,” he said. Hyten later told reporters that the military would be able to test all its tier one forces by the end of this month.

In the absence of widespread testing, the Air Force has used aggressive social distancing to keep its nuclear crews and other tier one elements free of COVID-19, according to Goldfein.

Nuclear missile crews “used to go out there for three to four days,” he said. “Now we’re keeping them out there 14 days and longer.”

Social distancing in the nuclear world is complicated by the “two-person” rule for operating the weapons. Missileers, Air Force specialists responsible for operating nuclear missiles, work in two-person teams in underground capsules, cramped quarters where the two operators sit just feet away from each other.

Goldfein was keen to underscore the importance of the Air Force’s nuclear crews. “There is no situation where I see the nation or the leadership giving us relief on having a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent connecting the commander in chief with the forces in the field,” he said. “That’s a no-fail mission. We always have to get it done.”

The Air Force’s Air Mobility Command is similarly protecting its aircrews who fly materiel and personnel around the globe. “We essentially isolate the crew, keep them in a clean environment, make sure that the cockpit itself is clean, so they’re able to fly the mission,” Goldfein said. Once the crew has landed, “we keep them isolated, we keep them in a bubble” until their return home, he added.