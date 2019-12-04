In fiery memo, Dem lawmaker urges Congress to include Trump’s 'racism' in articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON — The first member of Congress who called for President Trump to be impeached sent a memo Wednesday to House members urging them to incorporate concerns about Trump’s “racism” into the ongoing impeachment inquiry. In the memo, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, noted that, in July, the House passed a resolution condemning Trump for making “racist comments” about four Democratic congresswomen of color.

“How will history judge this Congress that passed a resolution indicating President Trump made harmful, racist comments if it does not impeach him for his impeachable racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, transphobic, xenophobic language instigating enmity and inciting violence within our society?” Green asked in his memo, which was obtained by Yahoo News.

The House resolution, which was backed by four Republican lawmakers, came in response to Trump’s July Tweets saying the congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Rep. Al Green of Texas at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Trump. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) More

All four lawmakers are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

In May 2017, less than four months after Trump took office, Green became the first Democrat to call for impeachment on the House floor after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Since then, Green, a lawyer and former president of the NAACP’s Houston branch, has formally introduced articles of impeachment against Trump three different times, including once immediately following the resolution condemning the president for “racist comments.”

Green’s articles of impeachment have focused on what he has described as Trump’s “infusion of bigotry into policy” including the president’s alleged comments about migrants coming from “s***hole countries,” Trump’s efforts to curb immigration from Muslim and Latin nations, and his claim that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the 2017 white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va.

Green has argued impeachment, as defined by the founders, does not require a statutory crime. As evidence of this, he points to various documents including the 10th article of impeachment against President Andrew Johnson in 1868 that focused on comments he made that were described as “peculiarly indecent and unbecoming.”

President Trump commenting on the infamous "Unite the Right" rally held in Charlottesville, from the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) More

Those articles of impeachment said Johnson’s remarks brought the presidency “into contempt, ridicule and disgrace, to the great scandal of all good citizens.” The comments that were cited in Johnson’s impeachment included statements he made that blamed Congress for racial violence that took place in New Orleans in 1866 and left nearly 50 people dead.

In his memo, Green argued Johnson’s comments provoked further violence. Green also suggested Trump’s rhetoric fueled a mass shooting that took place in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019 that is being investigated as an anti-immigrant hate crime.

“President Trump’s incitive climate of hate motivated the white supremacist who committed the El Paso massacre, where he killed some 22 persons and injured some 24 others,” Green wrote. “If the congressional Republicans of 1868 impeached President Johnson for his abusive, incitive, racist comments causing harm, why can’t the Congress of 2019 impeach President Trump for his abusive, incitive, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, transphobic comments causing harm to society?”