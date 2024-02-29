Andy Kim versus Tammy Murphy: What comes next? Bergen's Democratic convention will be key

With the Bergen County Democratic convention coming on Monday, two of the candidates vying for top ballot position in the U.S. Senate primary have made recent campaign stops in the county.

Delegates from all 70 towns in Bergen will have to decide Monday whether Rep. Andy Kim or New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy should be awarded the coveted county line, a crucial spot that typically helps drive votes on Election Day.

Retired state Sen. Loretta Weinberg said the way the convention is run now is very different from when she initially got involved in politics.

“When I first started out, it used to be three or four guys in a room,” she said. “Now, we have a very, very large convention, because it consists of all the county committee people and municipal committee people that serve each of our communities.”

How will the Bergen Democratic convention work?

All of the Democratic mayors and council members throughout the county are eligible to vote, and each town gets bonus delegates based on the number of Democratic voters in the prior election, Weinberg said.

Those delegates are expected to turn out in full force on March 4 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in Paramus. Though neither Kim nor Murphy will be giving a speech during the convention — something that has happened in other counties — both are expected to be on hand to observe.

The delegates will vote via paper ballots after checking in. Machines have been used and are “quicker and more efficient,” but sometimes the committee opts to “save the cost of machines by just by doing paper ballot,” Weinberg said.

“They get a paper ballot. They can go anyplace in the hall, so if they want to hide in the corner and mark their ballot, and then the ballot is dropped into locked boxes that are available,” she said.

Each of the delegates drops their own ballot in the box, and candidates who are on the ballots can observe. When the convention voting period ends, the boxes are taken to a backroom, because the hall where the vote happens is a “chaotic, noisy place,” but representatives of the candidates themselves have a right to be there. The tally takes about half an hour, Weinberg said.

Unlike other conventions throughout the state, Bergen County doesn’t have the candidates give speeches at the event itself. Instead, a “candidate night” was held Tuesday for the Senate candidates via Zoom.

Bergen County Democratic Chairman Paul Juliano said the Tuesday event would be open to all of the 1,200 potential voting delegates, but it was unclear how many actually had access to it.

He also said both candidates have held events in Bergen County during the campaign but that he didn’t personally coordinate any of them.

The committee bylaws also allow for alternative delegates to be selected to fill in for the regular delegates, such as county committee people or mayors who can’t make it to the convention, but those alternative delegates can't vote till after a set time, to ensure that the regular delegates have had the chance to vote, Weinberg said.

“This is a really big group, and I hope they take their responsibilities seriously and hear the candidates and they come and vote,” she said. “It's big and unwieldy, but it's democracy.”

Which candidate has momentum? Andy Kim or Tammy Murphy?

After winning the line at the three open conventions held so far — Monmouth, Burlington and Hunterdon counties — Kim may have momentum moving into the Bergen County convention, but many expect the county to go in Murphy’s favor.

Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University and executive director of the FDU poll, said Bergen is a county that was expected to be completely in the bag for the first lady, so if she were to lose it “would be a real blow.”

“It's almost a no-win situation. If she wins, then she was expected to win,” he said. “If she loses or it's close, it starts to look real bad. I think you're going to start to have a panic.”

"Close" would be a situation in which Murphy garners less than 60% of the vote, Cassino said, noting that Juliano did endorse Murphy from the outset and that “if it's not a resounding victory … this is a street fight rather than being a coronation.”

Juliano endorsed Murphy two days after she announced her candidacy. He currently serves as the president and CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, having been appointed to the post by Gov. Phil Murphy last year.

Cassino said the line itself, which is what is up for grabs at the convention, is not nearly as important as the support of the county chair, because the chair is responsible for pushing voter drives, sending reminder text messages and following up on vote-by-mail lists. Those efforts can be more impactful than the “physical presence of the line,” and it is “much more about: what are the county chairs doing to help you?”

