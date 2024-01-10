Another storm? Delaware facing more rain, powerful winds and snow. Here's the forecast.

Take a deep breath, Delaware, because the state is in for another wild weather ride over the next week.

While the rains and tropical storm-force winds have moved away, coastal flood warnings are still in effect for the Atlantic coast and areas around the Delaware Bay and Delaware River. There is also a wind advisory in effect for Wednesday with west winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusts reaching as high as 45 mph.

On the good side, Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs around 49 degrees. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 48 degrees. But Friday is a different story.

Delaware facing another major storm on Friday

Weekend weather forecast

The National Weather Service is forecasting a major storm hitting Delaware on Friday and lasting into Saturday.

Delaware will see between 0.25 to 1 inch of rain Friday into Saturday with the highest total being in the northern part of the state. The storm will also bring high winds.

Bethany Beach is forecast to see maximum wind gusts at 53 mph. Dover and Wilmington could see maximum wind gusts of 45 mph.

Weekend weather forecast

While the rain totals will not match what Delaware received Tuesday, it still may cause flooding with many rivers already at flood stage.

Delaware has snow in the forecast for next week

Once Friday's system moves out of the area, an Arctic cold front will move toward Delaware. Temperatures, which will hit 50 on Saturday, will start dropping Sunday.

On Tuesday, a front will hit Delaware and the First State could see its first significant snowfall since March of 2022. AccuWeather.com is forecasting snow and sleet in Delaware starting Tuesday and going into early Wednesday morning. Snow accumulations could hit 3 inches.

How to prepare for winter weather

Winterize your home

Stock up on snow removal supplies like rock salt or ice melt, space heaters and snow shovels to complete your snow preparation arsenal.

Make sure your snowblower is working

Clean out your gutters.

Inspect the roof and repair any damage

Trim tree branches.

Add more insulation to your home.

Seal up cracks in your home.

Insulate your pipes.

