Appleton Airport has another record busy year, hitting almost one million passengers

GREENVILLE — The Appleton International Airport is the fastest-growing airport in Wisconsin after it saw nearly a million passengers arriving and departing in 2023.

New flights and a $66 million terminal expansion project boosted ATW to its busiest year to date, seeing a record 967,687 passengers in 2023 — up from 846,000 passengers in 2022.

Airport Director Abe Weber attributed the 14% growth in passengers to the addition of three new nonstop routes out of Appleton. Last year, Allegiant Airlines added a direct flight to Portland, Oregon and, this summer, travelers will be able to fly nonstop to Dallas, Texas and Newark, New Jersey.

“This outstanding growth is fostered by our relationships with our airline partners and ongoing support from the region,” Weber said in a press release.

Weber expects to hit one million passengers soon with next year's new flights and completion of the terminal expansion.

The airport's passengers have more than doubled in the past 10 years, positioning ATW as the state's third-busiest airport behind Milwaukee and Madison.

Appleton announced three new, nonstop routes in 2023

Allegiant Airlines began nonstop flights to Portland International Airport last summer and will start up its route again on May 23.

The Las Vegas-based airline also announced direct flights to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey beginning May 17.

And American Airlines announced year-long daily flights from Appleton to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas beginning June 6.

American Airlines is also upgrading its seasonal winter route to Charlotte, North Carolina to a year-round operation this year.

The new routes will bring Appleton's available nonstop routes to 18 destinations in the country. Northeastern Wisconsin travelers can reach more than 285 domestic destinations with one additional stop and more than 90 international destinations with one stop.

Airport begins construction on $66 million expansion project

ATW broke ground on a $66 million expansion project in fall that will more than double its concourse to improve traveler amenities and bring in more flights.

The first phase of the project will add:

Four additional gates, bringing the airport up to 10

a new Biergarten and expansion of its two current restaurants

increased passenger boarding area and additional seating options

expanded restroom facilities

a sensory support room, a quiet room and a service animal relief area

Construction is expected to be done in phases so there should be minimal impact on travelers over the course of the expansion.

These changes are the first phase in a total $105 million terminal expansion. The next phase — which has not yet been designed or put out for bids — will expand the ticketing and baggage claim area and update parking and driving lanes.

ATW receives $3.42 million grant for expansion project

Funding for the expansion primarily comes from state, federal and regional grants.

This includes a one-time $10 million boost from Outagamie County's budget, a $7 million investment from the state budget and now a $3.42 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA grant will partially fund the construction of passenger boarding bridges, a solar sustainability project and mechanical equipment.

During a ground-breaking ceremony Nov. 29, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said the airport's expansion could boost the airport's regional economic activity to $1 billion per year.

The airport's most recent regional economic impact report from 2015 found it provided $604 million in economic output that year.

