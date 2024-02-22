Is appointed St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson violating Florida open records laws?

Our society puts a lot of trust in its law enforcement agencies. Citizens, through their elected governments, give law enforcement officers authority to detain people for questioning, search their property, arrest them, and, in certain circumstances, even use deadly force against them.

Given all that, we expect these officers to be honest and law-abiding. If officers aren't bound by the same laws they're sworn to enforce, then we would essentially be living in a police state.

This brings us to St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, appointed to the job under mysterious circumstances in December. While Pearson has filed papers to run for the sheriff's post this fall, he hasn't been elected to anything by anybody yet.

That hasn't stopped Pearson from acting like a dictator who operates above the law, at least with regard to the state's laws requiring government to operate in the open.

Following open records laws isn't optional

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson discusses the case of an illegal animal slaughterhouse during a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office in Fort Pierce.

Since Pearson took over for longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara, who said health reasons forced him to abruptly step down, TCPalm journalists have made numerous requests for public records from the sheriff's office.

TCPalm has also made records requests from Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding Pearson's appointment, which haven't been fulfilled, either.

Some records may help the public better understand the circumstances that led to Pearson's promotion over higher-ranking officials in the sheriff's office. Other more routine records requested of Pearson's staff relate to criminal cases over the past three months.

As of this writing, the sheriff's office has sent redacted records for only one request ― and that came only Tuesday after multiple emails were sent directly to the sheriff's legal counsel. TCPalm paid $128 for what the office said was four hours of work to provide the records. In many cases, though, the requests haven't even been acknowledged beyond autoreplies to the initial inquiries.

This is not an area of the law where Pearson has discretion to do whatever he wants. State law clearly says public records not otherwise exempted must be provided to the requestors within a reasonable time frame.

There's nothing reasonable about waiting weeks or months for phone and email records that could be compiled and distributed within a few minutes. At the very least, Pearson and his staff should explain why they haven't been able to fill the requests. If they believe records are exempt from the open records law, they are required by law to explain that, too.

Through back channels, TCPalm has heard Pearson is displeased with some of our coverage of his recent job performance. That doesn't give him the right to skirt the public records law.

Pearson and his spokeswoman have also refused to respond to interview requests from our reporters who cover breaking news. They have also ignored repeated requests from TCPalm Executive Editor Adam Neal to meet and discuss whatever concerns he has.

This isn't illegal, but it's childish and shows a total lack of leadership on Pearson's part. It doesn't speak well of someone who's trying to convince voters he deserves a chance at a full term.

Pearson can start cooperating, or start losing

Lt. Andrew Soesbe Sheriff Keith Pearson, Holmes and PAL Executive Director Jarret Romanello, Tatiana and Will Dyer.

In his first news conference after his surprise appointment, Pearson said: “Transparency is going to be our number one goal that we're working towards."

That seems like nothing more than a hollow promise now.

Until voters decide Nov. 5 who should run the sheriff's office over the next four years, Pearson has an obligation to act like the county's top law enforcement officer should. That includes sharing relevant public safety information with local residents, including the media.

Media organizations act as proxies for citizens who don't have the time or resources to monitor local government and law enforcement agencies. Our journalists are conduits for sharing information with the public. Residents have a right to know through independent sources, not just the sheriff's website or social media channels.

This isn't just a TCPalm problem. Other media outlets may face similar "punishments" from Pearson if they report stories that displease him.

If Pearson doesn't back down, he may head into election season with a string of questionable decisions and legal issues on his resume, all of which will be well-documented. Then it'll be up to voters to decide if this is the kind of person they want to have in charge of law enforcement in St. Lucie County.

