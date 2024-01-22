Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar is unglued. What's that make his supporters?

If the Republican representative from Arizona’s 9th Congressional District were the subject of a nursery rhyme, the character we might call “Humpty Gosar” would have fallen off the wall a long time ago.

But in this doggerel, all the kings horses and all the kings men wouldn’t even try putting him back together.

Because they like him unglued.

Given that, the latest story about Gosar and what his office says was an unauthorized fundraising email, true or not, wouldn’t have bothered Gosar’s voters … at … all.

Gosar's latest is hardly out of character

This time, Gosar’s campaign said a fundraising email in which the congressman bemoans a drop off in white Army recruits, was not authorized.

Fine. But something like that doesn’t sound particularly out of character, either.

This is Gosar, after all, who in the past has cozied up to white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes, who suggested not too long ago that non-Christians be “absolutely annihilated.”

This is Gosar, who, with fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs and others refused to sign a pledge denouncing “white nationalism and white supremacy,” as well as the xenophobic “Great Replacement Theory.”

He wanted Joint Chiefs chairman 'hung'

This is Gosar, who went on a maniacal rant against Gen. Mark Milley, accusing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of being a “traitor” and promising some type of congressional retribution by the Republican-controlled House.

Gosar actually said, “In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung.”

Rep. Biggs unwittingly helps: Abortion rights case

Things like this from Gosar, and worse, have been well publicized and are well known to everyone in Gosar’s district. Yet he still has overwhelming support from Republicans there.

After agents seized classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, for example, Gosar tweeted, “The FBI raid on Trump’s home tells us one thing. Failure is not an option. We must destroy the FBI.”

His constituents shrugged.

He called Jan. 6 rioters 'peaceful protesters'

Gosar was among the Republicans who voted not to expel former Rep. George Santos, who created a fictional biography for himself and has been indicted on charges ranging from wire fraud to money laundering to theft of public funds.

A-OK with Gosar voters.

Gosar was among a small coterie of Republican lawmakers who were closely allied with the effort to keep Donald Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election, and he has gone far enough off the rails to actually describe the riotous mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol as “peaceful protesters.”

No biggie for GOP stalwarts in the 9th Congressional District.

Did Humpty Gosar land on his supporters?

It doesn’t even bother them that six of Gosar’s siblings once did a campaign ad for his opponent.

Or that Gosar’s brother, Dave, an attorney in Wyoming, actually said of Gosar, “I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family. He doesn’t see it. He’s disgraced and dishonored himself.”

The voters in the congressman’s heavily Republican district apparently don’t see it, either.

Perhaps when Humpty Gosar had his great fall … he landed on them.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Paul Gosar is unglued. What’s that make his supporters?