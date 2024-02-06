Arizona winter storm updates: Rain, snow expected from California weather

As a storm system moves in from the West Coast, Arizona was expected to see rain, snow and possible flooding.

The heaviest rainfall was expected Tuesday into Wednesday. A half an inch to an inch of widespread rain was predicted for the southwest part of Arizona, with higher levels locally, and up to 1.5 inches across south-central Arizona, with locally higher levels coming in through thunderstorms, officials said.

Northern Arizona was predicted to receive significant snowfall, officials said. Flagstaff and Williams were forecast to receive 9 to 13 inches of snow and Forest Lakes, near Show Low, could get between 13 and 19 inches.

Flood watches are in effect in southwest Arizona and portions of south-central areas of the state.

Follow our reporting for the latest updates on the effects of the rain, snow and weather forecast news.

Storm system won’t hit Arizona as hard as it did California. Here’s why

A series of severe winter storms propelled by a merging of powerful atmospheric rivers and fueled by El Niño have rocked Southern California, setting daily records for rainfall across the lower region of the state.

Downtown Los Angeles set a record of 4.10 inches Sunday, breaking the previous 1927 daily record of 2.55 inches. Long Beach airport set a record of 1.50 inches, and Santa Barbara airport received 2.39 inches of rain, breaking the previous record of half an inch in 1990.

But as the storm moves inland, Arizonans can expect weaker systems and less rain. The Phoenix area is on track to receive anywhere from half an inch to an inch, far less than what's fallen in Southern California, though still close to a month's worth in one hit.

Here’s what to expect as the storm system hits Arizona.

— Caralin Nunes

