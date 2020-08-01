As COVID-19 sweeps across the South, the Army finds it’s not immune

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is facing a significant COVID-19 challenge as infection rates soar across the South and Southeast, where most of the service’s installations are located. And now the disease is having a major impact on the Army’s second-largest installation, according to a briefing obtained by Yahoo News.

The briefing, dated July 20 and prepared for senior leaders at Fort Campbell, Ky., home to the 101st Airborne Division, shows that on that day, about one in five soldiers — almost a thousand troops in total — in one of the division’s three infantry brigades combat teams were unavailable for training, either because they had tested positive for COVID-19 or because they had been in contact with someone who might have had the disease.

“There has been an impact” on the Army from the coronavirus’s surge across the parts of the country where most soldiers are located, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle told an online Association of the U.S. Army audience Wednesday. “We are also experiencing the same things [as surrounding communities], but not in extremely large numbers.”

A memorial service for a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station in New York City, April 19, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard/Major Patrick Cordova/Handout via Reuters) More

As of July 31, there were 9,276 active-duty Army personnel with COVID-19 (an increase of almost 400 in 48 hours). However, because the Defense Department forbids the Army from publicizing the number of cases in any individual unit or installation, it is almost impossible to judge how the service is handling this summer’s steep rise in cases in states like Texas and North Carolina, home to the Army’s two other most populous posts.

Lt. Col. Charles Barrett, a spokesman for the 101st, which has almost 20,000 soldiers and is one of the Army’s most storied formations, said the division is seeing “a slow, steady increase” in cases, but was faring better than the communities around Fort Campbell.

The rise in cases at Fort Campbell, which is occurring as the 101st’s first and second brigades prepare for major training events, has prompted a series of social media posts from soldiers accusing the division of not doing enough to protect soldiers from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In an interview with Yahoo News, the 101st’s commander, Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, disputed the accusations, which appeared on TerminalCWO, a Facebook account that gives voice to soldiers with grievances and is run by an anonymous active-duty Army warrant officer.

Noting that “we have yet to have a single soldier that required hospitalization for COVID,” Winski said he was “really confident” that the division was complying with all guidance from his higher headquarters at XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Army Forces Command and the Department of the Army in the Pentagon, as well as with the “parameters” for treatment set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But messages posted on the TerminalCWO Facebook page said some commanders in the 101st were reluctant to allow soldiers to get tested because they didn’t want to lose large numbers to quarantine during important training exercises. “Everyone keeps getting sick or coming in contact with COVID and then being told by commands not to get tested in fear of losing personnel to quarantine,” said one poster.

Winski said that such guidance is not division policy, but vowed to investigate it. “For the folks reaching out to you and others, that’s what they’re hearing, and we need to address that,” he said, adding that he tended to believe that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is supposed to inform their chain of command and quarantine immediately, according to Winski. “If they had known contact with somebody that we now know is positive, that would warrant a test,” he said. “If they’re just symptomatic, we keep them in quarantine and see if the symptoms persist, and if so, then it would warrant a test. Or if not, then we would just keep them in symptomatic or asymptomatic quarantine for the 14 days, so if they were to have it, it would run its course.”