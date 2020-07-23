The coronavirus curves are starting to flatten — again. But complacency now could prove deadly.

It’s like déjà vu all over again.

Stare long enough at those ubiquitous state-by-state charts of new daily COVID-19 cases, and you’ll notice a pattern: infections seem to be peaking in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Or, as Vice President Pence might say, under the leadership of President Trump, our whole-of-America approach is flattening the curve.

In the coming days, you may hear about these improving numbers from Pence, Trump, or others in the administration as a sign that the tide is turning in America’s battle against the coronavirus.

If so, the U.S. faces a choice. Either the rest of the country — including the 40 or so states where cases are still climbing — can learn from how New York and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut acted when they reached their peaks in the spring: cautious, vigilant, data-driven and slow to return to normal.

A woman in a car is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site at Camping World Stadium on July 22, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Or we can make the same myopic mistakes other states made, and set ourselves up for another big resurgence in the fall.

The positive trend lines are real. In Texas, new daily cases hit an all-time high of 15,038 on July 16. Yet every day since then, cases have fallen. The count for July 20 — 7,636 — was half the peak of four days earlier.

Reporting fluctuations aside, this means Texas’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, which had been rising steeply since mid-June, appears, for now, to have plateaued.

Same goes for Florida: A high point on July 12 (15,300 cases) followed by falling daily case counts and a seven-day average that seems to have leveled off.

Arizona, meanwhile, looks even better. There, the seven-day average of new cases has actually been declining for the last two weeks, from a high of 3,849 to 2,750 today.

As a result, the nationwide average of new cases has also stopped rising for the first time since early June. Over the past month, the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. shot up by 20 percent a week. Over the last week, it rose by a comparatively modest 7 percent — even as the cumulative total of cases closed in on 4 million Thursday.

America may be hitting another coronavirus peak. Again, this is good news — assuming it sticks.

The problem is that it’s not enough.

Remember, we’ve been here before. To fully prepare for the fall — when students may partially return to school, when colder weather will force much of the country indoors and when viruses like SARS-CoV-2 really tend to take off — complacency could be a recipe for disaster. The safest path would be to continue doing whatever it takes to shrink the U.S. outbreak to a manageable size.

This can be done. In fact, the Northeast has already done it.

Healthcare workers wheel a patient into Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn of New York, the United States, on May 11, 2020. (Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Around April 10, New York — then the epicenter of America’s coronavirus pandemic — saw its daily toll of new COVID-19 cases start to decline after weeks of terrifyingly rapid spread.

By the end of May, the state’s seven-day average of new daily cases had plummeted from a high of nearly 10,000 to a little more than 1,000. Confirmed case counts in New Jersey and Connecticut followed a similar trajectory.