It's too late for masks alone to turn the tide on coronavirus. Why the U.S. needs to lock down hot spots right away.

LOS ANGELES — Masks are necessary to combat America’s resurgent coronavirus pandemic. But at this point, they may no longer be enough.

Patterns that have emerged in countries that are faring much better than the United States suggest we won’t bring the virus to heel until we start locking down hot spots as well.

On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted: “I believe if everyone, including #Millenials and #GenZ, wear[s] a cloth face covering for the next 4 to 6 weeks, we can get the #COVID19 epidemic under control.”

Redfield’s comments went viral. See? the signal boosters seemed to say. If the rest of you would just behave yourselves, this thing could be over by Labor Day.

In response, Carl Bergstrom, a professor of biology at the University of Washington who has become one of the nation’s top experts on the coronavirus, tweeted back: “I believe that Space Aliens flew many light years across the galaxy to communicate with us by flattening crops in circular patterns.”

Bergstrom’s tweet was cheeky, but his message was clear: While officials like Redfield should absolutely continue to “advocate wearing masks during a global pandemic,” as Bergstrom put it in a follow-up tweet, the idea that masks alone could, in the next four to six weeks, “control” a virus that is currently spreading at a rate of 65,000 new cases per day and killing nearly 1,000 Americans every 24 hours is as fanciful as the plot of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs.”

Again, masks are crucial. Scientists say they should be mandatory nationwide. On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, urged “local political and other leaders ... to be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks,” adding that “masks are really important, and we should be using them — everyone.”

Still, as Bergstrom concluded, telling or even requiring people to wear masks offers “only a partial solution” to America’s raging COVID-19 problem.

The question now is what the rest of that solution should look like. And the answer is that it should probably look more like Europe’s.

That means serious local lockdowns, now.

At the start of April, the curves of new daily COVID-19 cases in France, Germany and the United Kingdom closely resembled the United States’. In Italy and Spain, the curves were even worse. Yet today, those countries are recording fewer than 15 cases per million residents each day. Italy is accumulating three cases per million daily, while the U.S. is adding 192. The European Union, with a population of 446 million, is adding about 4,000 new cases a day. The U.S., with a population of 328 million, is adding 15 times that number.

So why is life returning to normal in Europe but not in America?

It’s not because of masks. Britons have, by and large, been reluctant to hide their stiff upper lips behind masks; it wasn’t until Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally ended months of equivocation and mandated that people wear masks inside shops and supermarkets. In France, masks won’t be required in enclosed spaces until Aug. 1. And while masking up is now more widespread in Spain and Italy than in the U.S. — 84 percent of Spaniards and 83 percent of Italians say they always cover their faces in public, versus 59 percent of Americans — it wasn’t that way back in April, when the pandemic was peaking there. Even now, fewer people say they always wear masks in the U.K. (19 percent), France (53 percent), Sweden (2 percent), Denmark (2 percent) and Norway (4 percent) than in the U.S.

Germany and America are roughly tied at about 60 percent.