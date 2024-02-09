Ashland's suspended Police Chief Cara Rossi has hearing with disciplinary board on Feb. 14

ASHLAND — Police Chief Cara Rossi, who has been on paid administrative leave, will appear on Wednesday before a judge affiliated with the state Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission for a preliminary hearing.

The reason for the hearing has not been disclosed.

Rossi has been on paid administrative leave from the Ashland Police Department for about two weeks. Town Manager Michael Herbert has not said why.

Wednesday's preliminary hearing will be heard by retired Judge Judith Cowin.

According to the POST Commission, during a preliminary hearing, "parties confer on resolution, discovery stipulations and other matters in preparation for a hearing."

Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi, who has been on paid administrative leave for about two weeks, is scheduled to appear before the state POST Commission on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

'People should not read into things': Ashland police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave

The POST Commission was formed in 2020 as part of a state police reform law to focus on efforts to include public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement. The commission sets police standards for training and certifications, and has the power to suspend officers.

Rossi's lawyer, Leah Marie Barrault, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Following Wednesday's preliminary hearing, the next step would be for the case to be heard before the entire commission.

Chief Rossi is named in lawsuit filed by former Natick dispatcher

Rossi was named Ashland's police chief in May 2022. She previously spent 28 years with the Natick Police Department, the last several years as a lieutenant.

Lawsuit filed: Former Natick dispatcher seeks $1.2M in Quilty case

Rossi is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a former Natick police dispatcher who was sexually assaulted by former Natick police Sgt. James Quilty. The lawsuit was filed last March in Norfolk County Superior Court. That case is still pending.

Rossi's POST Commission case number is 2024-003-S. Quilty's case number was 2023-003-S.

Last year, the commission revoked Quilty's certification to work as a police officer in Massachusetts.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi, on leave, has first hearing next week