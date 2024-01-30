Attorney files motion to dismiss manslaughter charge against Virgilio Aguilar Mendez

The assistant public defender for Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, the now 19-year-old Guatemalan arrested after a 52-year-old St. Johns County sheriff's sergeant collapsed and died during a struggle to detain him on suspicion of trespassing, has filed a motion to dismiss his charge of aggravated manslaughter of an officer.

Rosemarie Peoples cited two cases where manslaughter charges were dismissed against men in similar arrests where a person died from attempts to detain someone accused of a minor crime. Monday's motion also states that since Aguilar Mendez has been found incompetent, it is not possible for him to swear to any legal pleadings in his case.

Aguilar Mendez (whose first name was misspelled Vergilio in the initial arrest documents) also is charged with resisting an officer with violence in the May 19, 2023, altercation with veteran Sgt. Michael Kunovich.

That night the teen was outside his Super 8 motel on Florida 16 beside an old vacant Howard Johnson hotel in St. Augustine when Kunovich thought he was suspicious enough to question, court records show. Aguilar Mendez tried to communicate that he was just eating and didn't understand English but pointed to the hotel when asked where he was staying, according to the officer's body camera video.

When Kunovich attempted to search him, the situation escalated with Aguilar Mendez saying "No, no" and that he's sorry. Other deputies arrived and helped take the 5-foot-4, 115-pound teen to the ground where Kunovich used his taser on him several times. Aguilar Mendez can be seen reaching for the taser and further intensifying the struggle until he's handcuffed. He was able to retrieve a small folding knife that a deputy knocked loose.

Shortly afterward, Kunovich experienced medical issues and died at a hospital. The official manner of death, as determined by medical examiners, was natural causes and pre-existing health conditions.

Aguilar Mendez has been in jail without bail since the incident and on Dec. 29 was ordered by the judge to undergo competency treatment and training. The judge agreed with Peoples that Aguilar Mendez cannot aid in the preparation of his case or understand the legal system due to his limited English and Spanish. Within 60 days it will be determined if he's capable enough to learn what's needed to go to trial.

His charge was already reduced once on July 25 from murder while engaged in resisting an officer with violence. The reduced manslaughter charge is punishable by a maximum 30 years in prison as opposed to life, the State Attorney's Office previously said.

What does the motion to dismiss say?

This week's motion states Kunovich’s death by natural causes, referred to as a heart attack, "was not areasonably foreseeable consequence of any action taken by Mr. Aguilar Mendez" and the charge must be dismissed due to lack of legal cause.

Peoples cited a 1989 case where the court dismissed a manslaughter conviction due to the lack of legal cause by William Penton. He and a co-defendant burglarized the garage of Michael Scott, stealing two bicycles. Scott began chasing Penton and fell down in the middle of the street. Attempts to revive him failed and he was dead at the scene. Penton was charged with first-degree premeditated murder or felony murder, burglary and theft. The court found the evidence on the issue of cause legally insufficient to convict him of manslaughter.

In Aguilar Mendez's case, Kunovich did not chase him but also died of natural causes, the motion says. "Likewise, the body camera recording demonstrates the actions of the officers were the only violence present during the arrest of Aguilar Mendez. There was no action by Aguilar Mendez to satisfy the element of causation for the death of Sgt. Kunovich."

In another 1992 case Peoples cited, the court dismissed a charge of manslaughter based on a similar lack of legal cause by James Todd. He had gone into a church and stole $110 from the collection plate and then fled. A witness and member of the congregation, Richard Voegltin, took off in his car in pursuit. Voegltin, who had a pre-existing heart condition, lost control of his car, crashed and died of cardiac arrest. The court reasoned that the criminal act of “the petty theft did not encompass the kind of direct, foreseeable risk of physical harm that would support a conviction of manslaughter.”

"Here, as in Penton and Todd, there is no 'legal causation' connecting any act committed by Mr. Aguilar Mendez and the death of Sgt Kunovich by natural causes," according to the motion.

The State Attorney's Office has not filed its response to the motion yet.

Sgt. Michael Kunovich bodycam: 'Family, family!' Guatemalan teen Virgilio Aguilar Mendez repeatedly cries out during fatal St. Johns arrest

About 565,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to release Aguilar Mendez from his charges, stating his constitutional and civil rights were violated and he was the victim of an unreasonable search and police brutality.

Aguilar Mendez, who was living here illegally and working on farms, also remains on hold for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement until his criminal case is resolved.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Motion seeks dismissal against immigrant in St. Johns officer's death