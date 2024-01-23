Bensalem police make arrest in 2023 hit and run that killed teen

A 35-year-old Trevose man has been charged in a 2023 hit-and-run accident that killed 14-year-old boy following a six-month police investigation.

Bensalem police allege that James Shulski, of Lower Southampton, was driving a Honda Accord west on Street Road just before the Route 1 overpass around 10:15 p.m. when he swerved out of the left lane and struck Harlem Dennis as he was standing in the center travel lane.

Another car then struck Harlem as he was lying in the road. A second juvenile with Harlem was not injured police said.

Both cars initially stopped, but Shulski allegedly got back into his car and drove away before police arrived. He was last seen driving down Street Road toward the Lower Southampton area.

Bensalem police have arrested the driver of this Honda Accord which was involved in a fatal July 6, 2023 accident on Street Road.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner determined Harlem died of blunt trauma to the head and chest.

He and his mother were long-term residents of the nearby Red Roof Inn motel, police said.

Investigators found surveillance video showing a gray Honda Accord traveling westbound onStreet Road just prior to the crash. The vehicle was then tracked backward usingsurveillance cameras.

A license plate reader captured the Accord's registration number before the crash, police said.

When police went to the home where the Accord was registered they found it parked outside with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, police said. Police spoke to the vehicle owner, and attempted to speak with Shulski, who also lived at the address, but he refused to answer questions.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and seized the Accord two weeks after the accident. They also obtained a search warrant for Shulski's cellphone records, which placed his phone near the accident scene around the time of the incident, police said. DNA recovered from the vehicle steering wheel matched a sample from Shulski.

On Tuesday, Shulski was arraigned on a felony charge of accidents involving death or personal injury and duty to give information and render aid, which is a summary. He is free after posting 10% of $100,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem police make arrest in fatal 2023 hit and run case