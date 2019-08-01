Biden fumbles closing statement at 2nd Democratic debate

At the end of the second Democratic debate, Joe Biden directed his audience to join his presidential bid, sending viewers to a nonexistent website.

“Go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight,” Biden said, failing to say “text” and invoking a command usually associated with web addresses.

Predictably, the domains Joe3030.com and Joe30330.com were purchased, and interested parties were redirected to the campaign of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The latter URL was later redirected to JoshforAmerica.com, the “first Gen Z’er to declare candidacy for this office.”

Biden’s campaign tweeted the correct text prompt.

Earlier in the debate, Biden successfully directed viewers to conduct an online search for Sen. Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor, a record that was also sharply criticized by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

According to Google data, searches for Harris spiked around the time Biden encouraged viewers to do so.

Google searches during the debate, via @GoogleTrends:



1. Tulsi Gabbard - 4 (indexed)

2. Kamala Harris - 3

3-5. Biden/Yang/Booker - 2

6-10. Inslee/Gillibrand/Castro/de Blasio/Bennet - 1 pic.twitter.com/8IdZFEvgOH — Axios (@axios) August 1, 2019

_____

