In bitter cold, Milwaukee's homeless find shelter at St. Ben's overnight warming center

Kenny Howard isn't only worried about how Milwaukee's homeless population is faring in the bitter cold. He's also concerned about those who drink excessively and don't realize how cold they are.

It's why he went out to find a young man Wednesday to encourage him to come indoors for dinner and shelter at St. Ben's Community Meal and its overnight warming center downtown.

"We're serving at 5:15 and don't be late," Howard told the man gently but firmly. Howard, the assistant director of Capuchin Community Services in Milwaukee, knew if the man weren't inside at St. Ben's, he'd be outside drinking.

It's an example of the strides local homeless outreach workers are taking to try to prevent more deaths from the recent extreme cold and heavy snowstorms. Three homeless men, ages 40, 64 and 69, died in Milwaukee in the last week, likely from hypothermia, according to the county medical examiner.

"Anything to get them inside," Howard said of his efforts Wednesday. "It would be break my heart for any of our guests to pass on. But from this, it's unnecessary."

St. Ben's has the capacity to sleep 40 men and 20 women. In recent days, as homeless shelters across the city have seen a surge in people seeking a warm place to stay the night, St. Ben's has expanded to meet the need. Earlier this week, staff set up cots for 58 men. On Wednesday evening, with other shelters for families full, it housed a mother with children in a conference room.

In accommodating the different challenges each day of the cold snap brings, "you fly by the seat of your pants," said Father Mike Bertram, ministry director of Capuchin Community Services.

"Whatever is necessary, we will commit ourselves to keep people safe," he said.

St. Ben's, which operates its nightly meal program year-round, opens its overnight warming shelter in the winter. It opened in early December and will be open every night until March 31, Bertram said. It's a crucial piece of the city and county's shelter network during cold weather as other year-round shelters fill up.

In the last week, the six shelters combined have been housing an average about 210 people a night, said Rafael Acevedo, a city official who oversees outreach to the homeless population. That's compared to an average of 160 people before the winter storm.

For Milwaukee's homeless, cold snap has been hell

After serving dinner at St. Ben's Wednesday, staff and volunteers took down the tables and chairs in the meal hall and set up cots. They also served more food later in the evening: meatloaf, potatoes, spaghetti, pie, doughnuts, coffee and hot chocolate.

Guests must leave by 7 a.m. During the day, they find their own ways to stay warm.

Maurice Spann receives a light meal from Brother Henryk Cisowski at the St. Ben's Community Meal hall, where volunteers and staff serve dinner then set out cots for an overnight warming center. Guests are served additional food later in the evening.

Maurice Spann, 56, has been trying to stay indoors as much as he can. He goes to day shelters, a library, the train station and sometimes he rides the bus to the end of the line and back.

"It's been hell," Spann said. "St. Ben's is a savior, really."

Even with the boots St. Ben's staff gave him, his toes felt like they were "almost frozen off" Wednesday before he arrived.

Spann, who grew up in Detroit and moved to Milwaukee about 30 years ago, has been homeless most recently for the last two months. He said he appreciated knowing he could go to St. Ben's, get a meal and be safe.

For Lu-Gene Mitchell, 74, who said he was a veteran, the warming center was "like a gift from God" on cold days.

"They're doing what God would do," he said.

Another man, shaking from Parkinson's disease, introduced himself as Lt. David Taylor. He wore a U.S. Marines T-shirt and said he learned to handle the cold while training in Alaska. But the gear he has now is no comparison and doesn't keep him as warm.

Taylor spends his time during the day at a library or at Milwaukee Area Technical College. A cousin at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will let him stay in its lobby if the cousin is on duty. Taylor's worried about hypothermia.

"I was about to collapse today," Taylor said.

Howard, the Cauchin assistant director, crouched down to chat with Taylor then brought him a cup of water.

"We serve our guests with dignity, and we treat them with dignity," Howard said.

In addition to concerns among the homeless population about hypothermia and frostbite, people are often hesitant to leave outdoor encampments, worried someone will take their possessions, Howard said. It's a bigger source of anxiety in the winter as homeless people try to stockpile items that could keep them warm.

Kenny Howard, left, the assistant director for Capuchin Community Services in Milwaukee, checks in with guest David Taylor at St. Ben's overnight warming center on Wednesday January 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Need for housing remains no matter the weather

Gloria BreedloveHull is frustrated at what she sees as a lack of available places to stay. She became homeless in November and said several emergency housing options for women are all full. She has been waiting for a spot to open.

During the day, she takes shelter at the library or in a Dunkin Donuts shop. Born in Milwaukee and raised in Detroit, BreedloveHull is 34 years old and has six children, but they aren't staying with her because she doesn't want them to experience the same instability. She said she has become depressed as she waits for a longer-term housing solution.

"Everything I'm trying to work for is backfiring in my face," she said.

With increases in rent prices and the cost of living, the need for overnight shelter won't go away when temperatures rise, Bertram said. He and other Capuchin Community Services staff have been discussing how they could potentially keep the shelter open year-round in the future.

For Bertram, a member of the Capuchin Franciscan order, giving food, clothing and shelter to the poor is what he believes he is called to do. He echoed the words of Brother Booker Ashe, the prominent Milwaukee preacher who founded the Capuchins' House of Peace and ran it for three decades. Ashe died in 2000.

"If we are not the church of the poor, we are not the church of Jesus Christ, period," he said.

Overnight winter warming centers in Milwaukee

City officials urge people in need of housing or shelter to call 211.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Homeless outreach workers stretch services during cold surge