Bitter cold temperatures are in effect in Wisconsin. Here's what you can do to stay safe

After the weekend snowstorms, the National Weather Service is reporting that bitter cold temperatures and very cold wind chills are in effect in Milwaukee until Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Temperatures could drop below zero and winds are expected to be 10 to 30 mph.

The Milwaukee Health Department warns that cold temperatures can quickly become dangerous.

Here's some tips on what you can do to to stay safe during the bitter cold weather.

The National Weather Service has extended its wind chill advisory in Central and Southeastern Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

How to stay safe in bitter cold when at home

Check furnaces annually before winter to ensure they are working efficiently and safely.

Pay attention to local news and weather reports and share information with others.

Have all cellular phones charged and ready for use.

Create a cold-weather preparedness kit for your family that includes candles and matches, extra blankets or sleeping bags, extra batteries for flashlights and radios, extra clothing, high-calorie non-perishable food items, extra food and water.

Assemble first aid kits and any medications you may require

Have tool kits available and ready for use.

How to stay safe if you go outdoors in bitter cold

Wear appropriate outdoor clothing and ensure that exposed skin is covered, including your fingers, nose, and ears.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Be aware of the symptoms of both frostbite and hypothermia. Both conditions require immediate medical attention.

Do not touch metal surfaces with uncovered hands, flesh can freeze instantly to a surface.

If you have pets, bring them inside and ensure trips outside are brief.

Avoid alcoholic beverages as alcohol causes the body to lose its heat more rapidly despite individuals thinking they may feel warmer after drinking alcoholic beverages.

How to stay safe while traveling in the cold

Make a car survival kit that includes blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing, high-energy foods and water.

Ensure your vehicle's fuel tank is at least half-full and that the battery is charged.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also advises the community members to check on isolated older adults and people with disabilities or hearing loss during extreme cold weather as they can be unaware of rapidly changing weather conditions and may need help when cold temperatures become unsafe.

WDHS says Wisconsin averages about 50 cold-related deaths each year.

People who are in need of public space to stay warm during the day or need overnight shelter locations can visit 211's list of locations in the Greater Milwaukee Area or dial 211.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hypothermia or frostbite symptoms, the Milwaukee Health Department advises you contact a medical provider. If a health issue is an emergency, dial 911.

More bitter cold weather safety tips are available at milwaukee.gov/coldweathersafety.

