Blast kills 20 awaiting aid in Gaza; Israel issuing warning to Lebanon: Live updates

Israeli shelling slammed into a crowd of Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza City on Thursday, killing at least 20 and wounding 150, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said the death toll from the attack in northern Gaza is likely to rise. The Israeli military said it was investigating the reports.

In southern Gaza, the death toll from a strike on a U.N. shelter in Khan Younis rose to 12. The shelter, which was bombed and caught fire Wednesday, was a U.N. training center converted to house thousands of Palestinians displaced by the devastation of Israel's military operation. Thomas White, a senior official with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said more than 75 people were wounded and 15 remained in critical condition Thursday.

White did not call out Israel as the culprit in the shelter blast. The Israeli military said it was still investigating the incident but does not believe the strike came from its aircraft or artillery − adding that a Hamas rocket might be to blame.

Thomas said heavy fighting near hospitals in Khan Younis has left "terrified staff, patients and displaced people trapped inside," White said.

“Persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis are utterly unacceptable and must stop immediately," White said in a statement Thursday. "People are being killed and injured. As fighting intensifies around hospitals and shelters hosting the displaced, people are trapped inside and lifesaving operations are impeded."

A photo taken from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment on Jan. 25, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Israeli commando teams increased "operational control" over the city of Khan Younis, a stronghold of the Hamas terrorists, the Israeli military said in a statement. A key Hamas headquarters was raided and many weapons, tactical radios, night vision devices, maps and intelligence information "of great value" was seized, the statement said.

∎ The Israel military said it has opened an investigation after video surfaced of Israeli troops fighting with Palestinian Authority police officers in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Thursday. The two groups are supposed to be working together to tamp down unrest in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian region.

US Navy shoots down missiles: American cargo ship targeted

Lebanon warned it may 'suffer a blow from which it will not recover'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and families of some of the militant-held hostages lobbied Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to try and persuade the Lebanese government to withdraw Hezbollah from southern Lebanon. The alternative for Lebanon, Katz said, was to "suffer a blow from which it will not recover." Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants been clashing with Israel along Lebanon's southern border since the Israeli-Hamas war broke out in October.

"Tajani is a true friend of the State of Israel," Katz said in a social media post. "I and the families of the abductees told him that we had no other choice but to finish our mission in Gaza − return all the abductees home and eliminate Hamas. I asked him to work with the Lebanese government to withdraw Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, otherwise the state of Lebanon will suffer a blow from which it will not recover."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Gaza blast kills 20 in line for aid