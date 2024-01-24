Hamas official rejects 2-state solution, says militants won't recognize Israel: Live updates

The militant massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7 has revived the dream of a Palestinian state that includes the current state of Israel, a senior Hamas official says.

Khaled Mashaal, in a Kuwaiti podcast drawing wide attention Wednesday, dismissed any two-state solution, rejected recognition of the Israeli state and said there was a "nearly a consensus" among Palestinians that their state should stretch from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. That would include the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and all of Israel.

Mashaal, a billionaire living in Qatar, said 17 years of rule in Gaza allowed Hamas to build military strength unimpeded by Israel. And he expressed no remorse for the thousands of deaths and the devastation triggered across Gaza by the militant assault.

“There was no freedom in Gaza," Mashaal said in a translation by The Times of Israel. "There was an apparent stability, but life was not good. Palestinians are not interested in improving their lives under occupation."

Developments:

∎Israeli ground forces have encircled the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second largest, the military said. Thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee farther south.

∎ The foreign minister of Jordan, which shares a border with and recognizes Israel, accused Israel of making a "mockery" of international law. "Israel must be held accountable for its actions, for its war crimes, and for preventing the achievement of peace," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at a U.N. meeting on the war.

Israeli women demand the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group at a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Hamas reportedly rejects Israeli cease-fire plan

Pressure was mounting Wednesday for the Israeli government to negotiate a hostage deal, days after Palestinian militants killed 21 soldiers in the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces since the war began. But senior Egyptian officials said Hamas has rejected a two-month cease-fire proposed by Israel that would free the 130-plus hostages held by militants and thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The deal also would have allowed Hamas leaders in Gaza to relocate to other countries.

The Wall Street Journal, however, said Hamas leaders have expressed a willingness to discuss releasing some captives in exchange for a significant pause in fighting.

Israel reveals details of soldiers' deaths

Israeli soldiers were preparing to demolish two buildings outside central Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby, the military said. The blast triggered the explosives, collapsing the buildings onto the soldiers.

Israeli media said the troops were working to create an informal buffer zone along the border to prevent militants from attacking Israeli communities near Gaza. Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the mission was to clear buildings to “create the conditions” that would allow the residents of the south to return to their homes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the Israeli soldiers and vowed to press ahead until “absolute victory,” including crushing Hamas and freeing more the hostages.

