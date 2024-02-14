Board votes to keep traffic signals at Fourth and Division over roundabout for Business 51 project in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT - Drivers and pedestrians at Fourth Avenue and Division Street might continue to have their movement controlled by a traffic signal rather than a roundabout following a 4-2 vote Monday by the Board of Public Works.

Mayor Mike Wiza made a motion to maintain traffic signals at the busy intersection and it was seconded by District 11 Alderperson Shaun Morrow. Wiza explained his concerns regarding large pedestrian volume due to its proximity to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the movement of emergency vehicles and differing and evolving opinions on intersection design before making the motion.

“In my opinion, it creates more of a hazard when neither party, the pedestrians or the drivers, know which one is supposed to go,” Wiza said.

AECOM, the engineering firm the city is contracting with for the controversial Business 51 project, is working toward its 30% design proposal which will need to be approved by the Common Council. Scott Beduhn, the city's public works director, estimated the 30% design could be complete by late March or early April.

In 2021, the city proposed spending about $48.5 million on rebuilding Business 51, which would include property acquisitions, adding bike lanes, a roundabout and reducing travel lanes from two in each direction to one while adding a middle left-turn lane in some portions of the road. An October 2022 estimate put that price tag at $50-$60 million.

The Stevens Point Common Council in September 2021 approved preliminary design plans for the project from AECOM for the north, central and south segments. Since then AECOM has been meeting with property owners, business owners and city leaders to discuss topics ranging from pedestrian safety, property valuation, traffic volumes and the public’s desire for the road to remain four lanes.

The Board of Public Works includes seven members: the mayor, a member of the public and five alderpersons. Nine alderpersons out of 11 total spoke about the intersection during Monday's meeting.

While this committee approved the signalized intersection with the mayor and citizen member’s vote, seven alderpersons ultimately spoke favorably about a roundabout at the intersection.

“I think the fact that people are going slower, there’s less chance for collisions,” District 3 Alderperson Ginger Keymer said. “I don’t think (roundabouts) are as exotic or unusual as they have been in the past, and I think being able to cross one lane at a time is very different than having to cross, now, four lanes of traffic.”

AECOM’s report on the intersection includes historic information on accidents at the intersection, analysis of vehicle and pedestrian traffic models and patterns, pros and cons of roundabouts, examples of roundabouts in similar areas including De Pere and River Falls as well as Carmel, Indiana.

The report’s conclusion states that despite high pedestrian traffic, a roundabout would “operate acceptably with lower levels of delay and shorter queue lengths than the signalized alternative.” It also included other communities’ recommendations for public education and outreach while carrying out roundabout projects.

The decision will now move to the Stevens Point Common Council, which will likely meet on Feb. 19.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Stevens Point: Board votes to keep traffic signals over roundabout