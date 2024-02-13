Brockton man accused of Canton home invasion pleads guilty to gang-related RICO conspiracy

BOSTON – A Brockton man accused of a home invasion robbery in Canton pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy involving the Dorchester gang Cameron Street, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Daronde "Freeze" Bethea, 32, of Boston and Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, more commonly known as RICO conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force or violence; and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said a news release.

Bethea was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022.

He was identified as a member of Cameron Street, a violent gang based largely in the Dorchester section of Boston, prosecutors said.

They said Bethea tried to kill a rival gang member in Dorchester in June 2018. As the victim got into his car, Bethea allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

In addition, Bethea was involved in two violent home invasion robberies – in November 2017 in Dorchester and July 2018 in Canton. During a chase from the Canton home, Bethea was captured on a police cruiser camera possessing a loaded handgun that was later recovered, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Cameron Street members use violence to protect and expand their territory. They allegedly use social media to promote the gang, celebrate murders and other violent crimes, and denigrate rival gangs. They use firearms, sell drugs, commit armed robberies and engage in human trafficking in part to generate income, prosecutors said.

The charge of RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force or violence each carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for May 16.

Among the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation were Quincy, Canton, Randolph, Brockton and Stoughton police; State Police; and the district attorney's offices in Norfolk and Plymouth counties.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Suspect in Canton home invasion pleads guilty to RICO charge