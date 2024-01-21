With campaign over, Gov. Ron DeSantis could reassert hard-right pull on Florida policy

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his spiraling presidential campaign Sunday with a four-and-a-half-minute Twitter video which he ended promising that “down here in Florida, we will continue to show the country how to lead.”

After spending $35 million in Iowa, alone, for a distant second-place finish behind former President Donald Trump and traveling the country for months, DeSantis is headed back to a Florida Capitol still with almost three full years left as governor.

With his advisors already talking up another White House run four years from now, a dinged-up DeSantis could be looking to revive himself, politically, by reasserting the hard-right pull he’s had on the state.

The 2024 Legislature, which opened earlier this month, is chock-full of the kind of culturally divisive legislation DeSantis has advanced in earlier years. And while the governor hasn’t been involved much in the session so far, his State of the State address on opening day did urge lawmakers to “stay the course.”

With his White House vision shattered – at least for now – DeSantis has time to re-engage with lawmakers who share his hard-right agenda.

Ready for more from the right?

“For years, I’ve had a front row seat watching America’s governor, Ron DeSantis, remake both Florida’s political and policy landscape,” Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, posted on Twitter moments after word of DeSantis’s suspension of his campaign came out.

Ingoglia, a former Florida Republican Party chair, immediately endorsed Trump, the GOP presidential frontrunner. Like Ingoglia, many state Republican leaders who supported DeSantis – and even skidded through Iowa snow for him – were quick to rush out Trump endorsements Sunday.

But Ingoglia also hinted at more to come from DeSantis.

“Although this is not his time, I have all the confidence in his ability and his passion to continue fighting not only for Floridians, but for the greatness that is the United States of America,” he concluded.

Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, said, “While I am certainly disappointed, I am proud to have knocked (on) doors in a blizzard for Ron DeSantis and would do it again. He will have my continued support as we work together to keep Florida a beacon of freedom for the rest of the nation.”

Definition of freedom varies

Democrats and their allies disputed that characterization of the state.

“The Florida Blueprint was never about helping people succeed or bettering the lives of those in need,” said Anders Croy, spokesman for DeSantis Watch, a website critical of the governor that is backed by progressive organizations.

“It was a battle cry to the far-right to turn back the clock on hard-won rights and freedoms, all so that Ron DeSantis could trudge through subzero cold in Iowa for a 30-point loss.”

Croy said it’s time to “reverse the damage those ambitions have caused in Florida.”

After Monday's Iowa caucuses Ron DeSantis brought his presidential campaign to South Carolina on Jan. 16, 2024.

Republican-controlled Legislature still in place

DeSantis, though, still has compliant Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate. And with the governor’s endorsement Sunday of Trump, he realigns himself with most Republican voters in Florida who polls show clearly favor the former president who won Iowa and looks poised to top Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Many outnumbered Democrats in Florida, where Republicans hold an almost 700,000-person edge among registered voters, have clearly tired of DeSantis.

But now they’re in for more.

“Many of us predicted this would happen, as his slogan of ‘Make America Florida,’ is not appealing even to the most conservative of voters,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, in a statement.

“After all, why would anyone want to mimic a state with skyrocketing property insurance rates and out of control rent? Unfortunately, as Floridians, we will be stuck with DeSantis until 2026, so must continue to hold him accountable and demand better for our state and country.”

Casey DeSantis high-fives supporters of GOP candidate Ron DeSantis during his Iowa Caucus party at the Sheraton West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Clock ticking on second and final term

DeSantis returns to a state where the clock is already ticking on his second and final term.

As a lame duck, DeSantis’ grip on power could easily weaken as his potential successors begin angling for attention.

Among them are Florida’s three elected Cabinet members, all Republicans: Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“It continues to be an honor to serve alongside you on Florida’s Cabinet,” Patronis posted on Twitter, about DeSantis, while also posting a picture of himself and Trump. “Thank you for the fiscal discipline you continue to instill in our state budget.”

Other potential Republican contenders for governor include U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds of Naples and Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, longtime Trump allies.

Donalds reposted DeSantis' exit announcement Sunday on Twitter. He added, dismissively, “It’s time to united behind Donald J. Trump and Make America Great Again! This is the right decision by Governor DeSantis.”

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Governor Ron DeSantis return to Florida, post campaign: What to expect