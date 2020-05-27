Can an army of contact tracers help contain coronavirus?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

One of the most intensely debated topics in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic has been testing, specifically whether the country is doing enough testing to accurately track the outbreak. Health experts agree that testing capacity is critical, but they also point to another element in an effective virus response that hasn’t gotten nearly as much attention: contact tracing.

Contact tracing is the process of tracking down anyone who has come into contact with an infected person, letting them know they may be at risk and telling them to isolate themselves so they don’t pass it on to more people. Effective tracing can break the chain of transmission and limit isolated outbreaks before they spread into the broader community.

Experts agree that a robust tracing system will be a key part of containing the virus in the U.S. as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted. The Trump administration’s coronavirus plan calls for national contract tracing, but the programs are being carried out by individual states.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state will hire an “army of people” to trace the contacts of positive cases. Estimates suggest the U.S. will need anywhere between 100,000 to 300,000 contact tracers to successfully contain the virus. In addition to human tracers, some tech companies have developed apps to aid contact tracing using phone data.

Why there’s debate

A major reason why epidemiologists believe contact tracing will help fight the coronavirus is because it’s worked in the past. In the 1940s, the U.S. government enlisted an elite cadre of highly trained health experts to track a pervasive outbreak of venereal disease. Since then, contact tracing has been a key element of efforts to combat a variety of pathogens, including smallpox, AIDS and Ebola. More recently, contact tracing has been a major part of the response of the most successful coronavirus response plans, like those in South Korea and Germany.

With proper investment, the U.S. has the opportunity to mobilize a nationwide corps of contract tracers, public health experts say. Though tracing can be complex, it requires no special skill or experience, meaning the country has a vast potential workforce of recently unemployed workers who could be hired.

Despite its potential, some experts express doubt that the U.S. can carry out an effective contact tracing program. Without a nationwide plan, tracing programs have been left up to the states, leading to a patchwork of systems across the country. There’s also concern that the country is too late in getting tracing systems up and running. According to research by NPR, there were 11,000 tracers working in the U.S., and most states’ plans for future hiring fell well short of estimates of how many tracers would be needed. Others say the U.S. still doesn’t have the testing capacity to identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a step that’s necessary before tracing can begin.

Even a properly staffed system could be overwhelmed by the size of the outbreak in the U.S., especially if lifting lockdown restrictions leads to a surge in new infections, some experts fear. The effort may also be hampered because years of persistent robocalls have made people reluctant to answer calls from unknown numbers. Those who do answer may consider questions about personal health as a violation of privacy and refuse to answer.

What’s next

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill that includes money to fund states’ contract tracing programs. The Republican-led Senate is expected to consider its own legislation to boost the economy when it returns from recess at the beginning of June. It’s unclear whether additional funding for contact tracing will be included in that bill.

Perspectives

Opportunities

Contact tracing is critical to any plan to reopen the country

“If we don’t have extensive contact tracing in every community in America, it’s going to be really hard not to see this virus when we open back up. It’s not a ‘nice to have’ — it’s an ‘absolutely fundamental to have.’” — Public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to PBS Newshour