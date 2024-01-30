Carnival cruise ship rescues two men stranded in kayak off Mexico coast

A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued two people stranded in a kayak on Monday.

Carnival Jubilee’s crew discovered the two men off the coast of Mexico’s Isla Mujeres. The pair said they had been using the kayak to stay afloat after their boat sank.

“They were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and given first aid and food,” the cruise line said in a news release. Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli did not have additional details about who the men were.

Jubilee's crew spotted the men stranded in a kayak.

“The ship’s team and Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue,” the release continued.

Jubilee, the newest ship in Carnival’s fleet, is currently sailing a week-long Western Caribbean itinerary, according to CruiseMapper. The cruise left from Galveston, Texas on Saturday.

The ship continued on its planned route, with a scheduled stop at Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras on Tuesday, the cruise line said.

The news comes after another Carnival Vista rescued six men near the Dominican Republic last month after their small cargo vessel capsized. The line’s Mardi Gras ship also rescued a couple stranded in a sailboat in August.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival cruise ship rescues two men stranded in kayak after boat sank