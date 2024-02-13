Check out these Valentine's Day eats in South Jersey

These South Jersey restaurants sure do have our hearts, and they're pulling out all of the stops for Cupid's holiday.

Trying to impress your sweetie? Looking to jump in on the love day festivities? Just like soaking up all of the February fun?

Here are some of the local spots that are making their menus extra festive for Valentine's Day.

Paradise Pizza, Bellmawr

Share a pizza your heart this Valentine's Day with Paradise Pizza's custom heart message pies.

Heart shaped message pizzas from Paradise Pizza.

El Mariachi San Lucas, Voorhees

Taco ‘bout a good meal. Who wouldn't love this V-Day dinner?

Heart shaped taco tray from El Mariachi San Lucas

Philly Pretzel Factory

Check out these pre-orderable pretzels, perfect for your Valentine.

Westmont Bagels, Westmont

Valentine's bagels? More like Valentine's bae-goals.

Valentine's Day bagels from Westmont Bagels.

Peppino's Pizza, Marlton

Try something sweet for your valentine, like a dessert pizza or Nutella calzone.

Dessert heart pizza from Peppino's Pizza

Cinder Bar

Heart shaped mozzarella? Say less.

