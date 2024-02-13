Check out these Valentine's Day eats in South Jersey
These South Jersey restaurants sure do have our hearts, and they're pulling out all of the stops for Cupid's holiday.
Trying to impress your sweetie? Looking to jump in on the love day festivities? Just like soaking up all of the February fun?
Here are some of the local spots that are making their menus extra festive for Valentine's Day.
Paradise Pizza, Bellmawr
Share a pizza your heart this Valentine's Day with Paradise Pizza's custom heart message pies.
El Mariachi San Lucas, Voorhees
Taco ‘bout a good meal. Who wouldn't love this V-Day dinner?
Philly Pretzel Factory
Check out these pre-orderable pretzels, perfect for your Valentine.
Westmont Bagels, Westmont
Valentine's bagels? More like Valentine's bae-goals.
Peppino's Pizza, Marlton
Try something sweet for your valentine, like a dessert pizza or Nutella calzone.
Cinder Bar
Heart shaped mozzarella? Say less.
