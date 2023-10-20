Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election subversion case involving Trump

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Chesebro has pleaded guilty to a felony just as jury selection was getting underway in his trial on charges accusing him of participating in efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election. | Alyssa Pointer, Associated Press

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney formerly aligned with former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Friday morning to a felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents, per NPR.

Prosecutors had claimed he devised a plan to use “alternate electors” to subvert the 2020 presidential election, per the Fulton County DA’s indictment.

Three defendants of the 19 involved in the Georgia case have pleaded guilty, including Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors related to election interference Thursday morning, and Scott Hall, who pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy involving election duty interference on Sept. 29.

Chesebro is the first co-defendant to plead guilty to a felony charge.

Atlanta News First reported that Chesebro received five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service as part of his plea deal. He also agreed to write a public apology letter and comply with any future trials, providing any necessary documents or evidence to the state.

Chesebro was originally charged with seven crimes, including “violating the Georgia RICO act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents,” according to PBS.

The Fulton County indictment includes a memo Chesebro wrote, which “provides detailed, state-specific instructions for how Trump presidential elector nominees in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would meet and cast electoral votes,” NPR reported.

Trial dates for other co-defendants, including Trump, have not yet been set, according to NPR.