Chilling details emerge in court of 'execution style' slaying at Brockton sushi restaurant

BROCKTON — A judge ordered two men held without bail Tuesday in what District Attorney Tim Cruz called an "execution-style" shooting in a crowded buffet restaurant.

Jamal Augereau Bazile, 18, and Nathan Veiga, 22, pleaded not guilty to murdering Joe Araujo, 22, of Brockton. Prosecutors claim Veiga scouted the Hibachi Sushi Supreme on Crescent Street for Bazile on Friday evening, confirming that the victim was there with his girlfriend.

Then Bazile walked into the restaurant at 7:24 p.m, picked up a "to-go" container and went to where the victim and girlfriend were sitting. Prosecutors say Bazile dropped the container, pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

"He conducted a brazen indoor execution in front of small children," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said during a Tuesday arraignment at Brockton District Court.

What the prosecution said in court

Two bullets struck Araujo, hitting him in the abdomen and leg. He was pronounced dead later at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Sprague said the girlfriend, whom she did not name in court, said Araujo called Veiga "ops" — slang for an opposing faction.

Sprague said the shooting was "payback" for a February 2022 murder. The Enterprise has asked the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office to confirm which murder that was. The veteran prosecutor said Bazile and Veiga belong to the "East Side Boys" and that Araujo was in an opposing group.

Sprague told the court that investigators searched Veiga's bedroom and found a distinctive Nike jacket like the one worn by the shooter in surveillance video. Sprague said that search also uncovered crack cocaine. The assistant district attorney also said investigators fingerprints found on the dropped to-go container matched those of Bazile's middle fingers.

Bazile acted with "complete disregard to the physical, mental, emotional well being of everyone in that restaurant," Sprague said.

What defense attorney said

Veiga's attorney, Eduardo A. Masferrer, said his client denies ever going into the restaurant, and that he didn't case the place for Bazile. Masferrer said Veiga has cooperated with law enforcement by going to Brockton Police on his own.

Investigators from Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police worked the case over the weekend. They located Bazile at a home in Hyannis on Monday evening. Sprague said he struggled with officers before being taken into custody. She said police found a loaded gun in his sweatshirt pocket.

Bail denied

Judge Michael A. Vitali denied the defendants' bail on Tuesday. He's the same judge who on Dec. 4, 2023, set $5,000 cash bail for Bazile on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, Sprague said.

'Significant' event for Brockton

Cruz attended Tuesday's arraignment in person. Speaking to reporters after the court session, he called the killing a "brazen, premeditated act" and a "significant event" for the city of Brockton. Cruz declined to criticize Vitali's Dec. 4 bail ruling. Cruz said his office had sought bail of $10,000 and imposition of a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Araujo's sister and mother declined to comment.

What happens next?

Court officials set Feb. 13 as the next court date, which will be a probable cause hearing for Bazile and Veiga. Bazile is charged with murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm. Veiga is charged with murder and accessory to murder before the fact.

