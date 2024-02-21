City council hopeful Neil Jeske calls Sioux Falls' government 'tyrannical'

A businessman calling himself a "libertarian statesman" is the latest entrant to the Sioux Falls City Council race, running a campaign largely based around criticizing what he calls Sioux Falls' "tyrannical city government."

Neil Jeske filed to run for the council's northeastern seat Tuesday, the same day he attended a council meeting and made multiple negative comments to TenHaken and other members of the council.

Neil Jeske

His campaign website features a photoshopped image of a masked TenHaken next to former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi as though the two have matched on the dating app Tinder. The website also notes two members of TenHaken's staff have spent time in California, listing them and their annual salaries under the heading "WOKE DEI 50% CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT OF SIOUX FALLS."

Jeske says he decided to run for the seat following a recent council ordinance that would require some applicants for a residential rental permit to attend a two-hour landlord training session, writing that "Mayor Ten Haken wants you to complete 9 intrusions of your liberties before you can earn an income with YOUR rental unit."

That appears to be a reference to the city's requirements to obtain the permit, which includes providing the name of the property's owner, its address and the payment of a $50 fee after July 1, 2024.

Other platform points include deep cuts to city hall's budget, higher pay for snow plow drivers and police officers and pitching in on streets work.

"IF I was the mayor I would plow the streets in a snow storm while working 10 hours straight with a cowboy hat on then switch to a suit, go to a city council meeting if necessary to help get the job done in the city like a South Dakotan," Jeske wrote.

He also criticized TenHaken's stance on wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating the city is "still pushing vaccines for all ages."

Should Jeske collect the signatures needed to get on the ballot for the April 9 election, he'd be running against two other candidates who have already announced for the northeast district: Tarek Maalouf and Miranda Basye.

Council candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to turn in their required signatures, with at-large candidates needing 200 and district candidates needing 50.

