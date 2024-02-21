City of Detroit wants $17,000 to fill FOIA request on controversial Detroit murals

After officials and artists responsible for seven murals across Detroit remained quiet about the project’s controversial fallout, the Free Press sought details through a Freedom of Information Act request, but the city said it would charge more than $17,000 for records.

The request seeks email correspondence of Antoine Bryant, director of planning and development, between October 2023 and January 2024 to grasp details about the “Detroit Be the Change” murals by the New York-based art group Street Art for Mankind amid questions surrounding the deal, which was completed without proper approval.

Controversy erupted in public when local artists realized muralists were sourced globally rather than locally and aired their frustrations online. Then, the Detroit City Council in January rejected a $215,000 contract with the artist group, leaving open the possibility of litigation against the city.

A person walks by a building in downtown Detroit displaying a giant mural of Detroit artist Backpack Durden on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The mural was created by an artist named Smug.

The murals were commissioned on privately owned buildings around downtown to polish up the city ahead of the NFL Draft. However, complications erupted within the corridors of City Hall as the project moved forward without passing through the proper channels.

'The mayor was very upset'

Bryant executed the contract without City Council’s authorization after the work had been completed. Council members were frustrated and questioned Bryant, who denied any “rogue” activity and indicated he had engaged council members.

"The work had been completed. It was started, it was continued and it was completed. There was a contract put before me. I did execute that contract. I notified and had engagement with the mayor as well as with several of our member departments. The mayor was very upset and we talked about it at length. And that is when I began to reach out and began to engage with council members at that point," Bryant said at the January meeting.

At one point, Bryant said the artist group was told to stop the work, but finished anyway.

To better understand what happened behind the scenes, the Free Press filed under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act. The law provides for agencies to recoup "actual mailing costs, and ... the actual incremental cost of duplication or publication including labor, the cost of search, examination, review, and the deletion and separation of exempt from nonexempt information."

Accounting for the estimated costs

The city said a minimum deposit of $8,543.16 would be required for the FOIA to be completed. The law department would require 12½ hours at an hourly rate of $30.17 plus benefits to separate the documents for staff to review and an additional 315 hours of staff time to review and redact the documents at an hourly rate of $39.23 plus benefits, according to the response letter.

The Free Press has narrowed its request, seeking less information in an effort to reduce the cost, and awaits a new city response.

Nationally, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press surveyed journalists, asking whether they had encountered what they considered to be excessive fees. Journalists in several states described such instances.

“It’s one of the big problems with Michigan FOIA that allows public bodies to hide behind excessive fee demands to keep the public in the dark about its own business,” said Herschel Fink, Free Press legal counsel.

In 2022, the Michigan Department of Education sought to charge Chalkbeat Detroit $10,620 for access to public records containing information about how districts across the state planned to spend COVID-19 relief money from the federal government. Chalkbeat editors said they instead spent considerable time and effort to obtain the public information via other means.

Pushes to change Michigan's open records law

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy in October called for a revision of the state law, arguing that "government entities have consistently abused FOIA by charging excessive fees, inappropriately delaying requests and using broad redactions to conceal information."

Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for the Michigan Press Association, said these exorbitant costs are "frighteningly not out of the realm" of FOIA requests she has seen.

"Unfortunately, I think municipalities automatically charge a FOIA fee ... they now have to itemize it. That is one thing we accomplished a few years back, but that's amazing to me, that amount of money for what you're asking for. But the problem, when I talk to other reporters around the state, is the problem of delays and exorbitant costs."

Among other things, McGraw is working toward changing response times. Entities are required to respond to FOIA requests within five days, typically stating whether the requests will be granted or denied. But changes are dependent on negotiations and who is in power to make those decisions.

"I'm sure whenever that was put in there, someone thought that meant give you what you ask for. But they've taken that to mean, 'Hey, we got your FOIA.' I'm trying to change that to, 'Must produce the documents within five days,'" McGraw said. "The biggest overarching issue with transparency and government officials is that they see it as a burden, not an essential service that they would provide to the citizens. They don’t look at it like a fire department or police department."

Street Art for Mankind has not responded to multiple inquiries from the Free Press. Bryant and Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett declined to comment further.

Mayor Mike Duggan appointed Bryant in July 2021, touting him as having a “national reputation” for developing neighborhoods with resident collaboration and a track record of “deep community engagement.” Bryant also serves as a board member for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

