City's top lawyer will talk to council about removal of Confederate statues

Engravings over the facade with the dates 1861 and 1865 and "A Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy" were covered by workers and painted to blend in with the existing stonework on the "Women of the Southland" monument in Springfield Park. Crews removed the Confederate statues, plaques, and pedestal from the monument in Jacksonville's Springfield Park early Wednesday morning on Dec. 27 and loaded them on flatbed trucks after years of debate about the fate of the Confederate monument.

Jacksonville General Counsel Michael Fackler is set to answer questions from City Council members about the process used by Mayor Donna Deegan for removing statutes from a Confederate monument in Springfield Park.

Fackler's scheduled appearance during 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Rules Committee comes as City Council President Ron Salem and City Council Finance Committee Chairman Nick Howland have raised questions about how Deegan took down the statutes using privately raised money without seeking City Council approval.

Northside Coalition of Jacksonville President Kelly Frazier, whose organization has rallied for years against Confederate monuments, said Salem is trying to "undermine the mayor's removal of the racist and traitorous Confederate monument in the park we now call 'Ben Frazier Park.'"

"We will not allow Salem's procedural dark clouds to block out a ray of hope for a brand new day in Jacksonville," said Frazier, whose father, Ben Frazier, was a leader in the movement against Confederate monuments until his death in June.

Salem has said he is not interested in trying to move the statutes back to Springfield Park north of downtown.

"I don't feel like there's an appetite from the council standpoint to put those back up," he said last week. "I do think there is a lot of interest in exactly how she (Deegan) did this from a policy standpoint and how can we prevent it from occurring in the future."

Salem also wants to examine why removal of statutes from the Confederate monument did not first go through the Jacksonville Historic Preservation Commission for it to vote on a certificate of appropriateness.

The Springfield Historic District, created in 1992, covers an area that includes Springfield Park. According to the Department of Planning and Development, the city requires all property-owners within a historic district to submit an application for any exterior change to a piece of property. The planning department then reviews whether to grant a certificate of appropriateness for that change that can cover items such as windows, siding, fencing and driveways.

A draft legal memo about the mayor's authority to remove the Confederate monument statutes says the creation of the Springfield Historic District cited the neighborhoods parks and monuments as "significant characteristics" of the district.

But that ordinance did not specifically identify the Confederate monument as a "contributing structure" to the district, according to the draft legal memo.

The legal memo, which was not signed or dated, said it is the Office of General Counsel's opinion that Deegan does not need a certificate of appropriateness for the Confederate monument.

Howland asked Fackler to provide a legal opinion, rather than a draft memo, on whether Deegan has the ability to use public money or privately raised money to remove a Confederate monument "without express City Council legislation authorizing her to do so."

"My concern here is not whether the city having these statutes on public property is right or wrong, but whether the mayor exceeded her executive authority to remove them," Howland wrote in a Dec. 27 email to Fackler requesting the legal opinion.

He wrote that if the General Counsel's opinion is the mayor can use private money to remove Confederate monuments without approval by City Council, does that mean the mayor can do the same with other statutes and monuments.

Howland asked Fackler to specify the mayor's authority over using private money to remove the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall, the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall, the Fallen Firefighters Memorial, the statue of Bob Hayes, the Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing Park being built, the Andrew Jackson statute, the Lone Sailor statute, and EverBank Stadium.

Howland also wants Fackler to answer whether the City Charter lets the mayor "receive and expend a gift from an outside foundation" without going through City Council's appropriation process.

