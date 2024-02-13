'Clean fuels' bill advances in New Mexico Senate, to make oil companies pay for pollution

A bill intended to reduce air pollution from cars and trucks passed the New Mexico House and its first Senate committee on its way to becoming a law that would require the state to enforce stricter restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions.

House Bill 41 was awaiting a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee as of Monday, after passing the Senate Conservation Committee Feb. 8 on a 6-3 vote along party lines.

If passed, HB 41 would call on the Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) to device regulations that would result in curbing vehicle emissions by 20 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 and 30 percent by 2040.

As of Monday, the bill had four days to move through the Senate ― the legislative session closes Feb. 16 ― before going before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for signature into law.

The program would be enacted by July 2026 if the bill passed, and the reductions would be achieved by establishing a statewide “clean fuel standard,” requiring producers of high-carbon fuels like oil and gas to buy credits from generators of low-carbon fuels to offset the overall pollution intensity of fossil fuel.

Two of the “no” votes in the Senate Conservation Committee, Sens. David Gallegos (R-41) and Steven McCutcheon (R-42), both from the deep-red southeast New Mexico region, warned the bill could risk New Mexico’s economy by driving up costs for the industry.

McCutcheon said it would also drive-up gas prices for consumers.

“This bill is a forcible transition to California gas prices to appease the radical left,” he said. "It will shut down our homegrown New Mexico-based independent producers, raise our gas prices, and harm our energy economy to have a negligible impact on global carbon emissions.

“I hope the people of our state are paying attention to who is responsible for jacking up the prices at the pump.”

New Mexico Sen. Steven McCutcheon (R-42)

Gallegos pointed to a recent rulemaking enacted by the EIB to transition New Mexico to a larger percentage of electric and zero-emission vehicles sold in the state.

That rule would require auto dealers throughout the state to offer electric vehicles as 42 percent of their fleet by 2027 and 82 percent by 2032.

“Just a few short months ago, we saw the unfettered power of the unelected EIB when they mandated a transition to electric vehicles,” Gallegos said. “Now, this bill seeks to give the EIB even greater authority with no accountability to the people their rules impact.”

New Mexico State Sen. David Gallegos (R-41)

New Mexico Environment Department Deputy Cabinet Secretary Sydney Lienemann said the standard would support the state’s growing renewable energy sectors while reducing air pollution.

NMED reported one in seven New Mexicans suffer from respiratory illnesses worsened by air pollution, and that the state’s two largest cities Albuquerque and Las Cruces “rank in the top 25 cities for ozone pollution.”

The southeast New Mexico Permian Basin region, where most of the state’s oil and gas is produced, also reported elevated ground-level ozone, also known as smog, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was considering listing the region, along with the West Texas side, in violation of the Clean Air Act.

That would bring tighter federal regulations on oil and gas producers, which could slow operations in New Mexico’s economy-leading fossil fuel industry.

Lienemann said the bill would also help attract more investment for renewable energy, citing a Bloomberg report that more than $350 billion was invested in clean energy in the first half of 2023.

“A clean fuel standard is a critical step to bolster our energy leadership while expanding our sustainable economy,” Lienemann said. “We need to keep bringing that investment here.”

NMED Environmental Protection Division Director Michelle Miano said the bill would help protect New Mexicans both from the health and economic impacts of air pollution.

NMED reported the annual cost to treat respiratory conditions like asthma – linked to poor air quality – was about 10 percent of the median income per capita in New Mexico.

“Our air quality is hitting New Mexicans in the wallet,” Miano said. “A clean fuels standard means cleaner air and a healthier New Mexico.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: New Mexico senators push bill to boost renewables, curb air pollution