Cold case murder suspect Manuel Sanchez could be released despite failing drug test

Manuel Sanchez, who was charged with the 2014 murder of Brian Runnels in Carlsbad, could be released in about three weeks ahead of a new trial after his first resulted in a hung jury, despite failing a drug test in jail.

Judge Jane Shuler-Gray argued that despite Sanchez already violating proposed release terms while still being incarcerated, she would consider the defendant's release because the evidence against him was "not real strong."

Sanchez was arrested in 2020, about six years after Runnels went missing.

More: Jury fails to reach verdict in Manuel Sanchez murder case in Carlsbad District Court

Runnels' skeletal remains were found in a remote area on the outskirts of Carlsbad, and Sanchez was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

A six-day trial before a jury was held in October 2023, but the jury could not reach a unanimous decision, reporting an 8-4 split in favor of not guilty.

Manuel Sanchez listens to testimony during his murder trial, Oct. 19, 2023 in Eddy County District Court. Sanchez is accused of shooting killing Brian Runnels, and burying the body in 2014.

A jury must reach a unanimous consensus to find a defendant guilty, and the Fifth Judicial Attorney’s Office elected to retry the case with a new trial yet to be scheduled.

More: Here are the Carlsbad Current-Argus' 5 criminal trials to watch in Eddy County in 2024

A co-defendant in the case, Brett Roark faces a trial Feb. 12. Roark allegedly told police Sanchez shot Runnels and the two men buried the body in a deserted area near the property the two men worked.

Roark received identical charges as Sanchez in his alleged role in the incident.

Brett Roark testifies at the murder trial of Manuel Sanchez, Oct. 18, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

During a Wednesday status hearing District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray said she had signed a release order from pretrial detention for Sanchez days earlier but received a report from the Eddy County Detention Center that he tested positive for suboxone, a partial opioid drug used to treat addiction.

More: 'Manny walks in and shoots Brian,' says man testifying in Manuel Sanchez murder trial

Sanchez would not have been allowed access to the drug while in custody, Shuler-Gray said, and his use of it caused concerns that he would not follow the release terms to not use drugs or engage in criminal activity.

She ordered Sanchez to undergo three weeks of drug testing at the detention center and said the question of release would then be revisited.

Warden Billy Massingill said during the hearing he would likely test Sanchez twice a week.

More: Child abuse trial of Brent Sullivan's grandmother Kelli Smith moving to a different county

“I think the ink was barely dry on that order when I got a call from the Warden. That’s already a violation of this order that he shall refrain from any criminal activity,” Shuler-Gray said. “I’m counting this as a violation of this release order.”

Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler Gray listens to testimony, Oct. 23, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

If released, Shuler-Gray said Sanchez would be under supervised house arrest, and wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial.

She reasoned the state’s case against Sanchez, despite his criminal history, had no new evidence after a jury already declined to issue a guilty verdict in the previous trial.

More: Mistrial declared in oilfield worker Tevin Morrissette's murder trial

“I saw the same trial as everyone else. It’s not real strong evidence. As far as I know the state doesn’t have anything new since last time,” Shuler-Gray said. “It’s a problematic case for the state. That counts for me for pretrial detention as far as how strong the case is.”

Prosecuting attorney Martin Wolfson argued Sanchez’s recent violation and past actions made it clear he would not follow the court’s conditions if released from custody.

“The state would be highly opposed to Mr. Sanchez’s release. He is charged with first-degree murder,” Wolfson said. “Even in a highly structured environment, he manages to use illegal substances and get caught. We know how he’s going to act on the outside because of his history.”

More: Alexis Murray Smith gets 14 year sentence for son Brent Sullivan's fatal fentanyl overdose

Defense attorney Benjamin Brock suggested Sanchez could put up a cash bond to ensure his compliance with any release terms enacted by the court.

“The issue here is conditions of release are favored,” Brock said. “I realize the court has some concerns, but if he could have an opportunity from the court to prove himself, I’m sure that’s what he would do.”

Sanchez addressed the court during the hearing, apologizing for his previous violations and promised Shuler-Gray he would follow her orders if released after being held in custody for the past three years.

“Everything happens for a reason. I know I’m not perfect. I know that,” he said. “I promise you. I will not let you down, judge. You’ve given me chances in the past and I appreciate that.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Cold case murder suspect Manuel Sanchez could be released before trial