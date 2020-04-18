WASHINGTON — Even as the spread of the coronavirus in the United States has increased shortages of critical medicines, the federal government has failed so far to provide members of Congress with crucial information about the nation’s drug supply and the scope of potential shortages.

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, the ranking member of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, was raising alarms about the drug supply even prior to the pandemic. The U.S. medical system is already facing shortfalls in protective equipment, ventilators and coronavirus tests, but now Peters says drug shortages are set to become even more acute,

“The drug shortage is right on the heels of all this. It is coming up. It’ll be the next thing,” Peters said in an interview with Yahoo News on Wednesday.

In December, before cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, were reported in China, the Democratic staff on Peters’s committee compiled a report on “cost, supply and security threats” to the nation’s inventory of prescription drugs. The report concluded “active drug shortages in the United States” were “at their highest levels in almost five years” due to multiple factors including diminished U.S. manufacturing capacity and “overdependence on foreign pharmaceutical supply chains.” Those existing issues have all been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement to Yahoo News, the Food and Drug Administration acknowledged that drug shortages have been an issue and said it is working to address the issue.

“During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, FDA has been closely monitoring the medical product supply chain with the expectation that it may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, potentially leading to supply disruptions or shortages of drug products in the U.S. Many hospitals are currently experiencing difficulties accessing FDA-approved drug products used for patients with COVID-19,” the statement said.

And the FDA predicted the problem could worsen as the pandemic continues.

Paralytics are in short supply. (Getty Images) More

“Due to the large number of persons infected with COVID-19 and subsequent hospitalizations, it is possible that other FDA-approved drug products may become unavailable in the future,” the statement said. “FDA understands the significant impact that this can have on patient care and is doing everything within its authority to help prevent and alleviate shortages.”

According to Peters, doctors in his home state of Michigan, which has some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the United States, have told him they are have experienced shortages of drugs involved in the treatment of COVID-19 including paralytics and sedatives used to place patients on ventilators and more basic medicines such as IV fluids and drugs to avoid secondary infections during hospital stays. Peters predicted the problem is going to become a growing issue around the country and said the federal government needs to “aggressively start acquiring some of these drugs.”

“They’re looking at shortages on some critical drugs … the ones that we're most concerned about now are those that are related to dealing with patients on ventilators,” Peters said of the doctors in his home state. “It’s going to be a problem for the whole country.”

Doctors in New York, which is the epicenter of America’s coronavirus crisis, have also reported dangerous drug shortages.

On April 8, Peters and Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is the head of the President Trump’s coronavirus task force, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services urging them “to take immediate and necessary steps to mitigate and prepare for critical drug shortages as our country’s health care providers fight the growing number of Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases throughout the United States.”