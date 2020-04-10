Coronavirus testing requires 'wartime effort' from federal leadership, former FDA commissioner says

At multiple White House briefings, President Trump has touted the number of coronavirus tests being performed in the United States, repeatedly making the false claim that the U.S. has performed more tests per capita than any other country. And while the total number of tests being performed on a daily basis has increased, reaching over 2.5 million completed tests by April 10 according to the COVID Tracking Project, that number is far less than the White House had promised in early March — and far fewer than the number needed to safely lift lockdowns across the U.S., according to experts.

“It’s not necessary, but it would be a good thing to have,” Trump said at a press conference on April 9 when asked about having a nationwide testing system. “Do you need it? No. Is it a nice thing to do? Yes. We’re talking about 325 million people, and that’s not going to happen, as you can imagine.”

But many disagree — including Dr. David Kessler, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and author of Fast Carbs, Slow Carbs: The Simple Truth about Food, Weight, and Disease.

“We underestimated the virus at the beginning. We underestimated the extent of the virus. We can’t underestimate the extent of the testing we need,” Kessler told Yahoo News. He is a member of the team advising presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic. But Kessler, who has served as FDA commissioner in both Republican and Democratic administrations, insists that this is not a partisan issue.

“The answer is — in the absence of a vaccine and a therapeutic — testing, testing, testing. It’s our only tool against this virus,” Kessler said.

Kessler argues that the level of mobilization of efforts to produce and distribute more tests needs to be on par with a wartime effort, and that one person needs to be responsible for orchestrating that effort — though Kessler says he has yet to see that role adequately filled.

“Right now, we need one person who reports directly to the president who can ensure that all resources — from that swab, that specimen kit, to that big machine sitting somewhere in a laboratory somewhere in the United States — that that entire spectrum of what’s necessary can be mustered with an efficiency that you need to basically scale up in a wartime effort,” Kessler said. “There are a lot of well-intentioned people trying to do pieces of this puzzle, pieces of this effort. But no one really understands, regrettably, what it takes from beginning to end, who is leading this effort, this real expertise.”

“The administration will say they have Admiral Giroir. He’s doing that. But he’s not commandeered the resources as in a wartime effort,” Kessler continued. “When I see all the large laboratory machines running 24/7, where we’re getting all the specimens collected and have enough swabs, then we’re going to be able to open up this country.”

Adm. Brett P. Giroir, a medical doctor and assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force and was appointed “testing czar” on March 12, which put him in charge of coordinating testing efforts among public health service agencies. His area of responsibility encompasses the complete set of diagnostic testing activities, including the customer and patient experience, specimen collection, logistics, testing, result return and supply chain.

“A key priority is to ensure that patients, doctors and hospitals can access tests seamlessly and with maximum ease, and Dr. Giroir will lead efforts to execute on that goal,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

“I have a lot of respect for Admiral Giroir,” Kessler added. “And I think they are trying. But at this point, there has to be a plan to reopen this country, and that requires putting into place the specifics of how we’re going to get literally millions of tests done a week. That’s not been solved. They have increased the testing. I applaud that. But they’re off so far by an order of magnitude. They have to scale up the efforts. And they’re going to have to take a more assertive role faster, bringing to bear the kind of resources, these big machines, running them 24/7, pushing these companies to do what they’ve never done before but they’re willing to do.”