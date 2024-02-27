Crime scene timeline: What happened when Henderson sheriff deputy shot at autistic man?

Former Henderson County Sheriff's deputy Joshua Rankin, who is charged with shooting a 25-year-old man with autism while off duty Feb. 23, appeared in Henderson County District Court Feb. 26 with his hired private attorney, Douglas Pearson.

HENDERSONVILLE — After a former Henderson County Sheriff Deputy was arrested and charged by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation with shooting a 25-year-old autistic man while off duty Feb. 23, the Citizen Times compiled a timeline of the incident based on police reports.

When Hendersonville Police Department officers arrived at the Brittany Estates Apartments complex Feb. 23, they determined an off-duty sheriff’s deputy — later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Rankin — fired at a person who was standing beside a parked patrol car.

After investigating the scene, the police department contacted N.C. SBI regarding the officer-involved shooting, Henderson County District Attorney Andrew Murray told the Citizen Times Feb. 26. The SBI then immediately called Murray since his office technically has the authority to get the SBI involved, he said. The district attorney then confirmed the SBI should take over the case.

Crime scene timeline

The 911 recordings from the morning of the shooting, obtained by the Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News on Feb. 24, show that six people called in to report shots fired.

7:06 a.m.: A 911 caller reports they heard gun shots. The call was then assigned at 7:08 a.m., according to the notes.

Shortly after, a second caller reported they heard two gun shots at Brittany Estates Circle.

7:09 a.m.: Hendersonville police responded to these reports, according to a news release from the police department.

7:13 a.m.: Another person called 911 to report they heard several gunshots that morning.

At 7:13 a.m., the notes list: “County advises it was one of their deputies and they are letting their supervisor know.”

7:14 a.m.: The first HPD officers arrived on scene, according to the notes.

7:15 a.m.: The notes indicate that Rankin’s wife “called referencing her husband shooting.”

An off-duty Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a 25-year-old man with his personal firearm in the early morning hours of Feb. 23. The deputy, Joshua Rankin, has been fired.

7:15 a.m.: An HPD officer establishes command in front of Building 245 in the apartment complex and reported “a male ran south of the complex,” the notes detail.

Over the next 20 minutes, officers speak with witnesses, ask for units to watch the front and back of a nearby stairwell and escort certain people away from the scene who were determined to be unrelated to the incident.

7:27 a.m.: An officer reports that a witness on scene has “video footage of the suspect” described as a white male in all black clothing with short strawberry blond hair.

7:30 a.m.: “Witness seen a white male, beard, strawberry blond hair going into the apartment on the third floor,” the notes say. “Male in shorts, heavy set, may be autistic possibly with a phone in his hand.”

An officer then goes to check an apartment on the third floor, and reports that they’ve contacted someone at the door and two more in the apartment.

7:37 a.m.: Notes say, “It may be possible that the autistic son was having an episode and hit the mirror not trying to break into the vehicle.”

Just before 7:45 a.m.: EMS is said to be en route “for the autistic person.” The notes then say an officer will escort EMS up to the apartment, which is determined to be secure. The person believed to be Browning “may have a grazed wound on his elbow, not bleeding,” the notes said.

7:48 a.m.: The first HPD detective arrives on scene, according to the notes.

7:54 a.m.: EMS arrives on scene.

Police investigate the scene at Brittany Place Apartment Homes in Hendersonville, February 23, 2024, after an off-duty Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy shot a 25-year-old man with his personal firearm.

8:02 a.m.: An HPD officer located a bullet fragment in front of the patrol vehicle and put a crime scene marker in place.

8:13 a.m.: HPD Chief Blair Myhand arrived on scene and assisted at the crime scene for the next three hours.

Over the next hour, HPD officers set up a media staging area, escort subjects out of the crime scene and get a statement from the victim’s father, according to the notes.

Around 9:00 a.m., an officer reports that there is a casing underneath the vehicle and it “looks like the vehicle has a ricochet.”

10:15 a.m. N.C. SBI is on scene and requests that EMS come back to the scene and “check out the male again,” the report states.

10:28 a.m.: EMS is back on scene and transports Browning to Pardee Hospital at 10:32 a.m.

Noon: Spokesperson Allison Justus told the Times-News that Hendersonville police officers were securing the scene while the N.C. SBI continued its investigation.

12:30 p.m.: In a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Sheriff Lowell Griffin wrote that Rankin had been fired and that the sheriff's office had removed itself from the investigation.

1:15 p.m.: Three hours after the SBI arrived on scene, an HPD officer left the scene to go to jail, arriving at 1:27 p.m. for a booking, according to the notes.

The SBI charged Rankin with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a Feb. 23 news statement from the city of Hendersonville. The Hendersonville Police Department served the warrant and took Rankin into custody. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Rankin had his first appearance in Henderson County District Court on Feb. 26, in which he waived his right to a court-appointed attorney after hiring private attorney Douglas Pearson. His next court date was set for April 9.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Henderson sheriff deputy charged with felony; Crime scene timeline