DeSantis cuts $28 million from disease treatment at Florida prisons as pandemic's toll worsens

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus is raging inside Florida’s prisons, with about 2,400 inmates and 600 employees testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Twenty-three inmates have died. Last week, two prison system contractors became the first people working within one of the state’s 16 prisons to succumb to COVID-19.

With the third-highest prison population in the United States, after Texas and California, Florida could be putting its 99,000 prisoners at acute risk of contracting the coronavirus, criminal justice advocates worry. Nevertheless, Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto powers late last month to excise from the state budget a $28 million initiative to treat prisoners for hepatitis C and the coronavirus.

The veto was one of many DeSantis made in the proposed $93.2 billion state budget. Among the dozens of other rejected funding items were a $530,000 security grant for a synagogue in Tallahassee and $500,000 to support babies born with visual impairments, not to mention a host of remote-learning and physical infrastructure programs.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

The governor did, at the same time, preserve wage increases for state employees.

DeSantis touted the final budget as “realizing historic savings.” He has argued that cuts were necessary owing to a decline in revenue, as the coronavirus is in the midst of dealing a crippling blow to Florida’s tourism-dependent economy, which has already lost some $900 million in tax revenue. Those losses could run into the billions, analysts say.

The savings may thrill fiscal conservatives, but the cuts have angered increasingly vocal detractors who charge that the first-term governor is more interested in pleasing President Trump than doing right by his own constituents. He has routinely received among the lowest approval ratings of any governor on his response to the pandemic.

“We understand there’s a significant decline in our state revenue,” Carrie Boyd of the Southern Poverty Law Center told Yahoo News. “However, the prison population should not suffer as a result of the administration’s political decisions.”

DeSantis’s press office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Although he had warned that the pandemic would require him to use his veto powers, the dreaded red pen passed over many Florida-based corporations, which received $543 million in tax breaks from the state.

“Governor DeSantis has a unique ability to find and execute the most hurtful, damaging and counterproductive moves imaginable,” said Pam Keith, a prominent South Florida progressive who is now running for Congress. In a text message to Yahoo News, Keith called the veto “heartless.”

The $28 million initiative stemmed from a case known as Hoffer v. Inch, a 2017 lawsuit in which three incarcerated individuals sued the state for failing to provide treatment for hepatitis C, an infectious liver disease that has proliferated throughout American prisons. (Mark Inch is the Florida Department of Corrections secretary.)

Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach, Fla. Corrections officials report that 84 inmates and 10 staff at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Some 20,000 inmates in Florida — nearly a fifth of the state’s prison population — are believed to have hepatitis C. The continuing legal battle now concerns Florida’s refusal to treat those in the system who are less severely infected with hepatitis C. In a 2019 ruling, a district court judge charged the state with “deliberate indifference” and ordered those inmates to be treated; the DeSantis administration appealed that ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could rule as early as September.