Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rushed to hospital again Sunday

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was rushed to the hospital Sunday for symptoms of a bladder issue, less than a month his previous secret stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center sparked controversy.

Austin, 70, was taken back to Walter Reed by his security detail at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

Unlike his previous hospitalization that began Jan. 1, Austin notified the White House, Congress and Pentagon officials, Ryder said in a statement.

Austin has not transferred his authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, but she is prepared to take on those responsibilities, Ryder said. Austin has secret communications systems necessary to perform his duties.

