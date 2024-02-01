'It was a gut punch': Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin breaks silence on cancer, Middle East

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized publicly for the first time for keeping secret his January hospitalization related to cancer treatment, saying the medical challenges were a 'gut punch' and his first instinct was to keep it private.

''I should have told the president about my cancer," Austin said at his first Pentagon press briefing this year. ''I take full responsibility."

Austin has faced bi-partisan criticism for concealing his cancer diagnosis and hospitalization from the White House, Congress, his own staff and the public. Austin underwent surgery for prostate cancer Dec. 22, developed complications and was taken Jan. 1 by ambulance from his home in northern Virginia to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications that had developed.

"I never directed anyone to keep my January hospitalization from the White House," Austin said today.

Austin transferred his authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks Jan. 2, but did not tell her he was hospitalized and waited days to inform the White House. It wasn't until Jan. 5 that the Pentagon acknowledged that Austin had been at Walter Reed, and days more to acknowledge he had spent four days in intensive care.

He wasn't released from Walter Reed until Jan. 15 and has returned at least twice in the last week for follow-up visits. He is recovering well, according to his doctors.

Austin has admitted he should have been forthcoming with his diagnosis. That failure has prompted the Pentagon to require him to notify his staff and the White House when he transfers his authority. It has also prompted Defense Department investigations and calls from Congress for him to explain his lack of candor.

