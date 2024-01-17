Delaware drivers urged to stay off the roads as temperatures dip dangerously low

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has issued a Level 1 Driving Warning overnight statewide ahead of a deep freeze leading to icy roads.

The warning, which will be effective from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, urges everyone to use "extra caution" while driving, according to the state code. All Delawareans are encouraged to stay home unless there is a "significant safety, health or business reason to do so."

Parts of Delaware got nearly 3 inches of snow Tuesday night, while the coastal southern Delaware saw less than an inch.

Dangerous driving conditions have already led to crashes and road closures statewide on Tuesday, and schools and universities are preparing for additional delays and closures on Wednesday. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday.

