Disillusionment grows over Trump's coronavirus briefings

On March 20, President Trump opened the daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force with the news that “I had a very good telephone conversation — extremely good — with Sen. Schumer a little while ago” and praising the “tremendous spirit to get something done” on the part of Senate Democrats and Republicans.

That spirit of accommodation lasted until a few minutes into the question session that followed, when Peter Alexander, White House correspondent at NBC News, asked a question the president didn’t like.

The question was: “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump answered, “that’s what I say.” He went on to accuse Alexander of asking a “nasty question” and to attack NBC’s corporate parent, Comcast, as “Con-Cast.”

Almost every day since, the White House has held a press briefing, usually in the late afternoon, featuring a long speech by the president followed by exchanges with reporters who ask either “nasty” questions (if they’re from mainstream media outlets he dislikes) or “very nice” ones (usually by the reporter from the pro-Trump One America News Network), then remarks by Vice President Mike Pence and one or more officials from the task force.

One session included what amounted to a presidential endorsement of a product called My Pillow and an appearance by its chief executive, Mike Lindell, a major Trump backer.

Recently, a number of news outlets have begun to question the value of the briefings. On Thursday the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, which has been a reliable Trump supporter since he took office, joined those questioners.

In a piece titled “Trump’s wasted briefings,” the Journal’s editorial board wrote that “sometime in the last three weeks Mr. Trump seems to have concluded that the briefings could be a showcase for him. Perhaps they substitute in his mind for the campaign rallies he can no longer hold because of the risks.”

President Trump at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) More

While this kind of criticism of Trump’s coronavirus briefings has been commonplace from commentators and hosts on CNN and MSNBC, it is notable from the Journal’s editorial page, which took aim at the president for fusing a public health crisis with political point scoring.

“The President’s outbursts against his political critics are also notably off key at this moment. This isn’t impeachment, and Covid-19 isn’t shifty Schiff. It’s a once-a-century threat to American life and livelihood,” the paper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, wrote.

During the briefing held on April 2, Trump demonstrated the blurring of lines between politics and public health, telling the nation, “This is not the time for politics,” then condemning “endless partisan investigations” of his administration.

“You see what happens,” Trump added when asked about a plan by congressional Democrats to conduct oversight of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s witch hunt after witch hunt, and in the end the people doing the witch hunt have been losing, and they’ve been losing by a lot.”

The coronavirus outbreak has reshaped the 2020 political campaign. The president’s last big rally was held in Charlotte, N.C., on March 2, and as the Journal noted, the president has, at least in part, used the task force briefings to keep people focused on what he has to say.

“Not only do these televised coronavirus sessions veer toward the misleading when Trump is at the microphone, but they’re also incredibly self-serving and very long — most Hollywood movies run shorter than Trump’s March 31 briefing, which clocked in at 2 hours 11 minutes,” Politico’s media critic Jack Schafer wrote. “The complainers are also right when they note Trump is using the pressers as a replacement for his political rallies, put on hold by the virus which make them too dangerous to convene.”