'Disorderly behavior': Democratic lawmaker could face censure, expulsion after ethics probe

An ethics panel of Arizona lawmakers found a pattern of bad language and threats by state Rep. Leezah Sun of Phoenix broke a rule against "disorderly behavior," setting her up for possible censure or expulsion from the Legislature.

The state House Ethics Committee issued a 12-page report Tuesday that outlined its investigation of Sun. The report concluded she lied in denying that she threatened to throw a Tolleson official over a balcony and "kill her" during a conference in Tucson. The panel consisting of three Republicans and two Democrats instead found credible testimony by two witnesses last week that Sun had made the threat while in her professional capacity as a state lawmaker, the reports stated.

Leezah Sun, a Democrat, represents Legislative District 22 in the Arizona House.

Sun, who claimed she only stated she would "b----slap" the official, didn't apologize and said she was "tickled" by the allegations, the report stated.

The ethics committee also found Sun inappropriately interfered with a custodial dispute, threatened a school superintendent with an investigation and then "retaliated" against the superintendent by attending a board meeting Jan. 9 to complain about his testimony about her. The incident helped establish the committee's finding that Sun has a "pattern of abusing her official title and position."

The House can't tolerate what Sun did, the report stated, because such actions "erodes trust in the legislative process."

Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint against Sun in November following reports of her inappropriate behavior. Tolleson officials convinced a judge to issue a restraining order against Sun following a meeting in which they said she used foul language and tried to intimidate them.

The report was given to the House's 60 Republicans and Democrats. They will decide what punishment, if any, Sun should receive. A censure would require a simple majority vote, while expulsion would take a two-thirds majority vote. A vote could come Wednesday when the House meets for its floor session.

Sun did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Reach the reporter at rstern@arizonarepublic.com or 480-276-3237. Follow him on X @raystern.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Leezah Sun could face censure, expulsion after ethics report