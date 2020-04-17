Dr. Julianna Batizy says she initially didn’t think of the coronavirus when she began to develop muscle pains and a headache one Saturday in March. She attributed it to her workout routine or the demands of her job as an emergency room physician in Denver. But as her symptoms worsened, Batizy and her employer decided she should get tested for the coronavirus. The test came back positive.

“I cried quite a bit the first day that I found out. Partly because I didn’t feel well, but partly because I had a lot of anxiety about how this was going to play out,” Batizy told Yahoo News. “I wasn’t thinking about the 80 percent of people that do fine; I was thinking about all of the terrible what-ifs and feeling incredibly vulnerable.”

While self-isolating in a room at her home, Batizy decided to write letters to her children, stepchildren and husband.

“There’s a lot of milestones ahead in their lives that if something were to happen to me now I wouldn’t be there for, and I had a lot on my mind that I wanted to share with them,” Batizy said. “I just felt that in the event this thing took a turn — and there was no way to know whether it would or not — there were some things I felt I needed to say.”

Batizy is one of many hospital employees who are now reckoning with their own mortality as they face the pandemic head-on, seeing patients with COVID-19 and sometimes going from caregiver to patient when they contract the disease themselves.

“I know that a lot of my physician friends have drafted their wills for their first time,” Dr. Dara Kass, a New York City-based emergency room physician and associate professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical, told Yahoo News. “I think anyone that works in a hospital has realized for the first time ever that their job maybe also risks their life. And we’re not firemen. We’re not soldiers. This isn’t what we agreed to, and we’re doing it, but it wasn’t part of the decision making process.”

Kass had been treating patients by telemedicine as well as in the emergency room when in mid-March she began to notice herself exhibiting some of the same symptoms as her patients. So she decided to schedule a telemedicine appointment for herself. A test at a drive through center confirmed that she was positive for the coronavirus. Kass says the diagnosis was a relief because it ended the uncertainty about whether she had the virus.

Dr. Dara Kass takes a selfie on her way to her first day back to work in the emergency room. Kass self-isolated at home for three weeks when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

But Kass also felt apprehensive about what lay ahead. For healthcare professionals who are diagnosed with coronavirus, the knowledge and experience they’ve accumulated from treating patients can bring with it additional anxiety.

“I had seen patients who had done well for the first four days, even the first six days, and they started to feel better and then all of a sudden they got sicker,” Kass said. “The same time that I got infected, I had friends that had to go to the hospital because their oxygen numbers dropped and they needed oxygen through the nose. They needed to even be intubated. And there’s nothing scarier than watching your friends get sicker and you’re sitting there waiting to find out if that’s going to be you, too.”

“Because I knew how the disease can progress, in addition to not feeling well I had a lot of anxiety as I entered day 7, day 8, day 9, because I know that that’s when the cytokine storm starts to happen, if you’re going to have it happen,” Batizy said, referring to a phenomenon that can occur when the body’s immune becomes overactive and starts attacking healthy cells. “And sometimes the fear of it is as bad as the thing itself.”