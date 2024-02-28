What does 'uncommitted' mean in the Michigan primary?

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, along with cease-fire activists and local Muslim and Arab organizers, encouraged voters frustrated with President Joe Biden’s refusal to call a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict to mark their ballots as ‘uncommitted’ in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary. What does that mean?

More: Uncommitted voting campaign targets President Biden over support for Israel in war in Gaza

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat from Michigan, speaks during a press conference with union leaders and supporters of a ceasefire in Gaza outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 14, 2023.

What does voting ‘uncommitted’ mean?

On Michigan’s ballot, voters may vote for one of the candidates listed or fill in the ‘uncommitted’ option. According to the Michigan Department of State, selecting ‘uncommitted’ implies that the voter is exercising a party vote but not committed to the candidates on the ballot.

Michigan voters can also write-in a candidate. This is different than voting ‘uncommitted.’

Are ‘uncommitted’ votes counted?

“Uncommitted votes” are counted just like candidate votes. If enough people vote ‘uncommitted,’ the party can send delegates to the national nominating convention who are not committed to a specific candidate.

More: Michigan primary updates: Donald Trump wins against Nikki Haley, Joe Biden notches victory

Why are people voting ‘uncommitted?’

Some voters are choosing to mark ‘uncommitted’ to send a message to Biden over the conflict in the Middle East.

“When 74 percent of Democrats in Michigan support a cease-fire, yet President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say ‘listen.’ Listen to Michigan,” said Tlaib, who also said she was "proud" to vote ‘uncommitted’ in Michigan’s primary, in a Listen to Michigan campaign video.

Listen to Michigan, whose campaign manager is Tlaib’s sister Layla Elabed, is one of the campaigns in Michigan that called on voters to vote ‘uncommitted.’

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: What does it mean to vote 'uncommitted' in Michigan