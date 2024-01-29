Donald Trump awaits verdict in $370 million fraud case he calls a 'hoax'

Donald Trump awaits judgment this week in a civil fraud case that seeks $370 million and threatens to dissolve his real estate empire, although such a "death penalty" for a business is rarely handed down and Trump has vowed to appeal.

The New York state court decision is expected on the heels of last Friday’s verdict in a federal defamation case, where a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Beyond the one-two punch of civil cases, the Republican presidential frontrunner faces a dizzying array of four criminal trials while campaigning to return to the White House. The former president has argued Democrats are attacking him unfairly through the courts to prevent him from regaining political power.

Here is what we know about the fraud case:

Judge already found fraud, now weighs 'death penalty' for Trump business

New York Justice Arthur Engoron already ruled in September that Trump committed fraud repeatedly from 2011 through 2021 in overvaluing his real estate to gain benefits from lenders and insurers. Engoron's order to cancel Trump's certificates to do business is on hold while he appeals.

Engoron ruled that Trump valued his Mar-a-Lago resort at 20 times the tax assessment, that apartments at Trump Park Avenue gained millions of dollars in value despite rent restrictions that lowered their profitability, and that Trump falsely nearly tripled the square-footage of his own Trump Tower penthouse apartment.

To determine the damages, Engoron held a trial in the fall, with closing arguments Jan. 11. He said his goal was to rule by the end of the month.

“This is a basically a death penalty for a business,” said Eric Talley, a Columbia University law professor. “Is he getting his just desserts because of the fraud, or because people don’t like him?”

Trump and his lawyers have argued there were no victims because lenders were all repaid and were happy doing business with him.

An Associated Press analysis of nearly 150 reported cases since New York’s “repeated fraud” statute was passed in 1956 showed that nearly every previous time a company was taken away, victims and losses were key factors.

The fraud damages represent the biggest financial threat to Trump and his real estate empire. New York Attorney General Letitia James sought $370 million in penalties from Trump, his business, his two older sons and two corporate executives, with the bulk from the former president himself. She asked Engoron to prohibit Trump from doing business in the state, but not to dissolve the business.

“Before this trial began, the court ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump engaged in years of significant financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family," James said in a statement before closing arguments. "Throughout this trial, we revealed the full scale and scope of that fraud."

Trump, Engoron sparred during trial

The fraud trial was punctuated by Trump's attacks on Engoron, his clerk and James, both from the witness stand and through social media posts.

Trump called it "a crazy trial" while testifying. He criticized Engoron for believing "this political hack" James.

James issued a statement saying she wouldn't be bullied. Engoron fined Trump a combined $15,000 for violating gag orders by publicly attacking his chief clerk, Alison Greenfield.

Judge Arthur Engoron, sit on the bench inside New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, have responded to a bomb threat at the home of Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial. They found no bomb and and the trial's closing arguments are to proceed normally.

Trump contends 'No Victims' so there should be 'No Damages'

In a series of social media posts Sunday, Trump continued to lash out at what he called a partisan witch hunt. Lenders such as Deutsche Bank were repaid with interest, he said.

“Everyone paid, No Victims (except me!), only SUCCESS,” Trump said. “This Case should have been dismissed long ago. It is a Political Persecution. The State should get No Damages whatsoever!”

Trump has attacked judges and prosecutors on social media and in campaign speeches as Democrats bent on preventing him from returning to power.

"The public is angry over this HOAX," Trump said in another post. "This trial is RIGGED!"

The Associated Press analysis of the fraud statute found a dozen businesses closed for repeated fraud. A nonprofit for breast cancer shut down for using nearly all its $9 million in donations to pay salaries and expenses rather than for free mammograms and research. A private equity firm was shut down after stealing millions of dollars from investors. And a mental health facility was closed down for looting $4 million from public funds while neglecting patients.

But the AP analysis found most businesses sued under the statute were allowed to continue operating. One was a porn site that illegally charged fees to hundreds of customers who thought they were getting “free tours.” An auto lender charged usurious interest rates was forced to pay a fine. And a river rafting company stayed in business under a different name despite the attorney general showing it used unlicensed guides or none at all – and a customer drowned.

