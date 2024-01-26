Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million in E. Jean Carroll defamation case, jury rules

Former President Donald Trump must pay advice columnist E. Jean Carroll a stunning $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019, when he denied her sexual assault allegation and said "people should pay dearly for such false accusations," a federal civil court jury ruled Friday.

Carroll's lawyers had asked the anonymous nine-person jury for heavy damages against the former president, and the panel didn't disappoint: Carroll was awareded $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump, who left the Manhattan courtroom before the verdict was read, fumed on social media.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he wrote on Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon."

Jurors in the federal lawsuit were instructed that when it came to punitive damages, they could consider the need to deter Trump from continuing to defame Carroll.

From 11pm Thursday into Friday afternoon, Trump made 17 posts or shares to Truth Social, totaling nearly 750 words, decrying the Carroll case, and attacking her veracity and the judge's impartiality.

The verdict in the civil defamation lawsuit adds to the $5 million Trump already was told he will have to pay Carroll based on a jury's verdict in a separate civil case that Trump sexually abused Carroll and then defamed her in 2022, when he called her accusation a "con job."

The new verdict addresses Trump's initial denials, in 2019, after Carroll first went public with allegations that Trump had raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. E. Jean Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, sued Donald Trump in civil trial alleging Trump raped her in a luxury New York department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Carroll's lawyers argued that Trump unleashed his supporters upon her through his lengthy statements as president denying her accusation and suggesting she made it to sell books. They showed the jury a series of messages that were presented as a sampling of the attacks Carroll has faced.

One attacker told Carroll to "stick a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger and send yourself to HELL." Another told her the "penalty for lying about rape should be execution by hanging or firing squad."

When Carroll first read a death threat from one of Trump's followers, she physically ducked, she testified. "I thought I was gonna get shot," she said.

Trump skipped out on the previous trial against Carroll, but this time he attended a lot of the proceedings. He briefly testified Thursday, though he was kept in line by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who previously ruled Trump couldn't testify that he didn't assault Carroll in light of the earlier verdict.

When Trump described Carroll's accusation as "totally false," Kaplan struck that part of the testimony.

Trump also continued to attack Carroll on social media throughout the trial. On Thursday night, he posted a video describing the case as a "scam." "I don't even know who this woman is," he said.

The statement echoed comments Trump made out of turn from inside the courtroom Thursday. "Mr. Trump, keep your voice down," Kaplan instructed the Republican presidential front-runner.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY; Associated Press

