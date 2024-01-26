Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll's lawyers to make final arguments today in defamation trial

NEW YORK — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will make their final pitches to a New York federal jury Friday over whether the former president will have to pay a heavy price for defaming Carroll when, as president, he denied her allegations of sexual assault.

The closing arguments come after Trump managed to clash with the judge during just a few minutes on the witness stand on Thursday, as he tried to barrel through restrictions on his testimony. The former president was cut off and his words were stricken from the record after he began describing Carroll's accusation as "totally false."

He continued to deny the allegatin outside court and into the pre-dawn hours. "I don’t even know who this woman is—I have no idea who she is, or where she came from," the Republican presidential frontrunner wrote on Truth Social around 1 a.m. Friday. "This is ANOTHER SCAM…it’s a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT…"

Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll after a separate civil trial last May and was ordered to pay her about $2 million for that abuse, plus about $3 million more for defaming her in 2022, when he called her allegation a "con job." Based on that verdict, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Trump cannot deny the charges in the current case.

How much could Trump owe?

The current trial focuses on the lengthy denials Trump made in June 2019 after Carroll first went public with allegations that Trump had raped in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump said that "people should pay dearly for such false accusations." Judge Kaplan has already ruled Trump's statements were defamatory in light of the May verdict.

The jury in Kaplan's Manhattan courtroom is now being asked to determine whether Trump should have to pay Carroll damages and, if so, how much. An expert for Carroll estimated she could need as much as $12 million or more to repair her reputation.

A lawyer for Carroll argued at the beginning of the trial that Trump's statements unleashed his millions of followers upon Carroll. Carroll herself testified that she received an onslaught of attacks, including death threats. Several of those were presented to the jury, including one that read, "stick a gun in your mouth and pull the trigger and send yourself to HELL."

Trump canceled a planned fundraiser for the Arizona Republican party Friday. Local GOP officials cited his need to be in New York for the trial as the reason.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York City on Jan. 25, 2024 for the defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. Carroll is suing Donald Trump for assailing her character and credibility after she accused him of sexual assault. Another jury has already held that Trump owes Carroll at least $5 million.

Lawyers clash over threats to E. Jean Carroll

Trump lawyer Alina Habba offered a preview Thursday of what her team might argue to the jury in closing remarks. Habba made a routine request after Carroll rested her case, asking the judge to give Trump a win without consulting the jury.

Habba argued that Carroll had failed to establish that Trump's denials of Carroll's accusation, rather than the accusation itself, were what generated the backlash she faced. Habba also questioned how much Carroll had really suffered.

"She cannot point to a single opportunity that she has lost," Habba said.

The judge quickly denied the request.

Carroll's team also gave a preview earlier this week of how it might close out the case. Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley said the jury should consider not just what amount of damages would compensate Carroll for the direct harm Trump's two lengthy 2019 denials caused, but also what amount of punitive damages would deter him from continuing to defame Carroll.

The jury should consider what it would take to make the "self-proclaimed billionaire" stop, Crowley encouraged. ''It's time to make him pay dearly for what he's done," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump and Carroll closing arguments to present fight over potential payout